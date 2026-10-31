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BOO BIRDS

Trump Drums Up Boos for Fox News in Rally Rant

Fox News aired all of Trump’s rambling rally speech on Friday—even the moment a crowd of conservatives brutally booed the network.

By William Vaillancourt

Donald Trump has whined about Fox News at a Florida rally, drumming up boos for the right-wing network that he says is giving too much airtime to Democrats.

Trump, 80, raged at Fox News while speaking in Daytona Beach, where he complained that, in the lead-up to the midterms, the network is giving opponents of his endorsed candidates too much time on air.

Trump spoke in Daytona Beach, Florida, on the last Friday before the midterms. Republican candidates, he claimed, were not getting enough airtime on Fox News.

Trump spoke in Daytona Beach, Florida, on the last Friday before the midterms. Republican candidates, he claimed, were not getting enough airtime on Fox News.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump specifically took issue with seeing California Rep. Ro Khanna on Fox and Friends earlier that morning.

“I watched this total dope, Ro Khanna. Fox puts him on all the time. You know, Fox is giving Democrats more time than they’re giving Republicans. I don’t know what the hell is—,” he said, drawing boos from the crowd. “I’m working my a-- off, I’m doing rallies, and I come back and I watch the opponent of the person I did the rally for. I’m—I’m not happy.”

Trump did not like seeing Khanna on 'Fox and Friends.'

Trump did not like seeing Khanna on 'Fox and Friends.'

Fox News

This week, Trump criticized Fox on Truth Social for interviewing Democrats like Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Iowa gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand. Republican candidates, he grumbled, are getting “blurred out.”

“FoxNews is spending far too much time putting on the OPPONENTS of Republican Party Candidates, people that love our Country, and have Great Policies and Ideas,” Trump posted, saying the network was “trying too hard to be Politically Correct.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: Former Executive Chairman of Fox Corp Rupert Murdoch and Oracle co-founder, CTO and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. After signing a series of executive orders and proclamations, Trump spoke to reporters about a range of topics including recent negotiations with Mexico on tariffs. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
TRUMP SLUMP

Fox News Takes Jaw-Dropping Ratings Hit Ahead of Election

Leigh Kimmins

The tension comes as Fox is reportedly on track to have its lowest-rated month since December 2023. That may be due to Trump fatigue, as one Fox host told CNN that the internal consensus is that Trump “doesn’t rate anymore.”

Fox aired every second of Trump’s 90-minute speech on Friday. That included multiple hecklers interrupting him, and his bizarre closing message to voters—including him taking time to rage that Academy Award winners do not like him and to tell Robert DeNiro he is not cracked up for comedy roles.

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William Vaillancourt
William VaillancourtReporter

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