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TRUMP SLUMP

Fox News Takes Jaw-Dropping Ratings Hit

Donald Trump’s favorite right-wing echo chamber is increasingly empty.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: Former Executive Chairman of Fox Corp Rupert Murdoch and Oracle co-founder, CTO and Executive Chairman Larry Ellison listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. After signing a series of executive orders and proclamations, Trump spoke to reporters about a range of topics including recent negotiations with Mexico on tariffs. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

By Leigh Kimmins

Fox News is suffering a catastrophic drop in viewership, which has plunged to historic lows just before the midterm elections, according to new data.

Preliminary Nielsen ratings obtained by Status ahead of their official release show that the Trump-friendly juggernaut is on track to post its lowest-rated month in total day viewers since December 2023, averaging just 1.1 million total viewers throughout October 2026.

Among the key 25-54 demographic coveted by advertisers, the outlet is headed for its lowest-rated month in a quarter-century, averaging a paltry 98,000 viewers.

U.S. President Donald Trump wraps up an appearance at a campaign rally at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds on October 05, 2026 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
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The collapse represents a brutal 27 percent drop in total viewers and a 32 percent dive in the 25-54 demographic compared to last October.

The curvy couch wasn't kind to Zacharia.

Even early-morning institution “Fox & Friends” marked its second straight month below 1 million total viewers.

Fox News

While Fox News still leads overall cable ratings ahead of sports broadcast giant ESPN, the sudden drop-off signals a stark reality for Republicans heading into next Tuesday’s vote.

With Donald Trump’s approval ratings stuck near historic lows, conservative interest appears to be cratering right when party bosses need enthusiasm the most.

The ratings slide extends straight into prime time—the crucial 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. block managed by network chief Suzanne Scott under executive chairman Rupert Murdoch.

Fox News is averaging 2 million total primetime viewers, representing a 28 percent drop from last year, while falling 36 percent in the key demographic down to 183,000 viewers. The figures confirm that even the network’s marquee evening stars are failing to keep core Republican voters engaged.

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Even early morning institution Fox & Friends—traditionally a staple of Trump’s personal daily viewing routine—marked its second consecutive month below 1 million total viewers and under 100,000 in the key demographic.

October registered as the morning flagship’s worst performance in overall viewers since July 2015, and its lowest in the 25-54 demographic since June 2001.

Meanwhile, competitor networks are capitalizing on the shift. Progressive rival MS NOW, which Trump despises, expanded its daytime audience by 16 percent to 588,000 total viewers compared to last year. CNN, which Trump also despises, registered a 3 percent bump up to 402,000 daytime viewers over the same timeframe.

The ratings collapse coincides with escalating tension between Trump and his long-preferred news outlet.

Trump publicly slammed Fox News on Truth Social for airing interviews with Democratic candidates like Michigan Senate contender Abdul El-Sayed, Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker, and Iowa gubernatorial nominee Rob Sand, complaining that Republican figures were getting “blurred out” by the traditional media.

“FoxNews is spending far too much time putting on the OPPONENTS of Republican Party Candidates, people that love our Country, and have Great Policies and Ideas,” Trump posted, accusing the network of “trying too hard to be Politically Correct.”

Trump also raged after Fox News briefly cut back on live coverage of his signature campaign rallies, encouraging supporters to switch to Right Side Broadcast News (RSBN), the far-right outlet launched by Trump enthusiast Joe Seales in 2015 to stream rallies uninterrupted.

Stephen Miller on Sean Hannity's show.

Even the primetime slot, which includes network heavyweights like Sean Hannity, is failing to deliver.

Screengrab/Fox News

Behind the scenes at network headquarters, insiders suggest the programming choices reflect audience fatigue. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Fox host told CNN that directives come straight from executives, noting the internal consensus is simple: “Trump doesn’t rate anymore.”

However, with polls poised to open in a matter of days, the network has begun to switch the president back on. It aired his Texas rally live on Tuesday.

Fox News has been asked to comment on the Nielsen data.

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Leigh Kimmins
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