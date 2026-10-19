FOR FOX SAKE Trump Goes Nuclear on Fox News in Seething Morning Meltdown The president has increasingly soured on the network. Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s lovers’ tiff with Fox News is looking more and more like a great schism.

The 80-year-old has grown agitated with the Rupert Murdoch-owned network that helped him win the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections. With the midterm elections just over two weeks away, he has urged the MAGA faithful to tune into a different channel.

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“Fox spends more time defending Dumocrats, and putting on their views versus their Republican opponent, than at any time in the History of FoxNews,” he moaned on Truth Social on Monday morning.

Continuing his morning rage, he added, “It’s ridiculous! FoxNews is trying too hard to be Politically Correct! Watch my big Kansas Rally today on RSBN. Great early coverage! President DJT.”

Truth Social/Donald J. Trump

RSBN stands for Right Side Broadcast News, a far-right media company founded by Joe Seales in 2015. Seales is a self-described Trump superfan who set out to create a space where viewers could watch the president’s long-winded speeches in their entirety.

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Trump has endured a love-hate relationship with Fox News during his second administration. When his allies at the network suck up to him, he gleefully shares clips and positive posts on Truth Social.

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But when they dare to scrutinize him or give a platform to his political opponents, he goes into tantrum mode.

In August, the 80-year-old president had a meltdown over the network’s accurate reporting on his Iran war. He name-checked reporter Jonathan Hunt and urged network senior Bret Baier to “straighten out his flunkies, for a change!”

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In September, Fox News sided with the networks Trump banned from the White House because he didn’t like their coverage, suspending its coverage in solidarity.

The same month, he also complained about balance at the network. “Why does FoxNews always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?” he moaned.

“I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans. This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox! They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort,” he said.

Early this month, he complained that the network would not cover his rally blitz that covered several states.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch owns Fox. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

“It’s the old undercurrent at FoxNews! Other networks are reporting about these Rallies, and really positively, like ‘crazy!’ Our people want to see our Rallies, and reports on our Rallies, on FoxNews, or they will very quickly stop watching (like I am doing right now!). Fox spends more time talking to Communists, Socialists, and Dumocrats, often without rebuttal, and MAGA is not, to put it mildly, happy,” he yapped.

He then complained about the firing of former Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. Bartiromo had been considered one of Trump’s staunchest sympathizers at Fox. She conducted the first interview with Trump following his 2020 election loss, and ardently supported the claim that the election victory had been stolen from him.

Her axing came after she reportedly shared internal media guidance with the White House against network rules—a claim her attorney has denied. She worked at Fox for more than 12 years and frequently interviewed Trump, including in April and January this year.

He ended the October 4 post by writing, “Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America, or FoxNews will soon have the ratings of FAKE NEWS CNN or MSNOW (MSDNC). Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!). That can happen again!” he said.

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Two days later, he blasted the network in two separate posts. In one, he lamented that Fox News would interview a Democratic Senate hopeful; in the other, he complained about coverage of Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed.

“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again. All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that. They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he said.

Fox, the White House, and RSBN have been contacted for comment.

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