The president is losing the support of the one group that always backed him.

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Donald Trump, 80, has become even more unpopular since the midterms as voters without college degrees are abandoning him in droves.

His net approval among Americans without college degrees fell 16 points between late October and late November across five Economist/YouGov polls, an analysis by Newsweek found.

The biggest shift among these traditionally Trump voters was in the week after the midterms.

Even more concerning for Trump and the Republican Party is that the trend was consistent across more than one polling source.

Data collected in a separate Prolific panel study that followed the same Americans before and after the midterms found a post-election fall in Trump’s approval among respondents without college degrees, Newsweek reported.

Trump’s approval in the Prolific study fell 7 points to minus 42 after the midterms, having held relatively steady at around minus 34 to minus 35.

“The midterms clearly did something to how these Americans see Trump,” Oriol Bosch Jover, head of polling at Prolific, said.

The weak polling could spell trouble for the Republican Party, even without Trump on the ballot in 2028—with those who used to vote for him potentially electing to stay home next time, analysts told Newsweek.

Supporters wait to see U.S. President Donald Trump at a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas on Nov. 1, 2026. Austin Johnson/AFP via Getty Images

“These are not Trump’s most loyal voters, but they are people the Republican coalition needs: Republicans who turn out only some of the time, and independents who lean their way,” Bosch Jover said.

“Promises have a shelf life. These voters gave Trump credit on prices and paychecks. When the receipts don’t show up, his approval goes down with them,” Joseph Lopez, a Republican strategist working with local GOP candidates in Texas, said.

Costas Panagopoulos, a professor of political science at Northeastern University, said the trend could point to a “serious fracture” in the Republican voting base.

Panagopoulos told Newsweek that voters without college degrees have become increasingly important to Republicans and that losing their support would be “extremely damaging for Trump and the GOP brand.”

He said Americans without college degrees are hit harder by inflation and cost of living issues and that many now felt they had been “overlooked or completely ignored.”

Trump has largely borne the brunt of resentment over the rising cost of living due to his tariff policies, his war in Iran driving up gas prices, and the fact he has seemed out of touch with the impact on Americans.

The president threw a lavish Thanksgiving party at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, prompting more claims that he is out of touch with Americans. Patriot Outtakes

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but White House spokesman Davis Ingle gave Newsweek the same talking points he has previously given in response to questions about polls.

He claimed Trump had delivered tax cuts, increased employment and secured 20 trade deals. “President Trump will never stop delivering results for the American people,” he said.