‘GIVE YOU MY WORD’ Trump Gives Bonkers Response to Shocking Plot on U.S. Soil Top administration officials have reportedly been targeted.

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Donald Trump said he would “wipe out” Iran, if the regime were to carry out its reported plans to use a dirty bomb against senior administration officials.

Trump, 80, was asked on Fox News Wednesday about CNN reporting this week that U.S. intelligence indicates Iran is planning to target top members of his administration with a dirty bomb, which uses radioactive materials inside a conventional bomb.

“People in D.C. shouldn’t be panicked about this happening?” Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the president in Shenzhen, China, ahead of his trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. She mentioned that several members of his administration have been living on military bases because of a generally increased threat environment.

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“I don’t think so, no,” Trump replied. “I mean, look: If it does happen, we wipe them out.”

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“That’s a promise?” Heinrich asked.

“Oh, I give you my word. Absolutely,” he said.

"If it does happen, then we wipe them out," Trump said of the reported plot. Fox News

Trump also said of the reported plot: “There’s indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we’ve shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they’re looking at gas and looking at the bio—you know, biological weapons. Not nice. And other things, and we’ll see,” he said

According to the CNN report, the plotting has been “very specific” and “includes locations and targets.” But one source familiar with the intelligence told the outlet that whether Iran “actually have the personnel in place to execute is a matter of debate.”

The U.S. is “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland," a White House spokesperson said. Ng Han Guan/via REUTERS

Asked about the CNN report this week, Trump said Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before.”

White House Spokesperson Lauren Bis also said the U.S. was “monitoring any and all” potential threats, “but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

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Nine months into the Iran war, diplomatic talks have stalled, despite Trump’s claims at the outset that the conflict would last only weeks. American officials familiar with the intelligence about the bomb plot told CNN it shows Iran may be willing to escalate as it endures economic and military pressure.

Amid Iranian threats, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moved into military housing last week. Several other Trump officials have also relocated, including White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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