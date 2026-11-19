BREAKING CONTAINMENT Trump Throws Vance Under the Bus as Bitter Feud Heats Up The president hinted at his frustration with his number two.

Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

President Donald Trump has turned on his second-in-command as their behind-the-scenes feud spills into the open.

Trump, 80, trashed the memorandum of understanding that Vice President JD Vance helped negotiate with Iran, calling it a “waste of time” during an interview with Fox News in China on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had this, I think a waste of time, I didn’t like doing it, but I listen to people, I have some very good people, Trump said, before continuing, ”could have worked out. We had a little memorandum of understanding. I never believed too much in memorandums—you go right to a contract, forget the memorandums,” he said.

The president spoke with Fox ahead of his trilateral meeting with Presidents Xi and Putin. Fox News

The network’s White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked the president whether the memorandum was a mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It delayed things a little bit. It wasn’t a mistake,” he replied. “Actually, we got to know them very well during that period, and we got to know that they can’t be trusted.”

Trump denied Heinrich’s suggestion that this was why he had pulled Vance from peace talks in favor of his anti-fraud initiative, before taking another jab at the vice president.

“No, no, he’s doing a very good job,” the president said. “Well, he basically just left one thing out: If we had it to do again, would you do it again? And the answer is absolutely yes.”

Trump and Vance have been at odds over the Iran War. Kylie Cooper/Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

He continued, “What we’re doing is the right thing. I think, long term, we’ll be judged very well. Short term—I knew the elections were coming up. He said, ‘This is a problem.’ But I’m not gonna be guided by that. And I think a lot of the people, you know, a lot of the people, the Trump people, just didn’t vote.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Vance’s office for comment.

The public slight follows reporting from The New York Times earlier on Wednesday that Trump has been venting his frustrations about his number two to White House aides over the past two weeks.

The president’s comments follow Vance’s lengthy social media post on Nov. 4, which laid the blame for the GOP’s midterm rout squarely upon the president’s massively unpopular war with Iran.

A post from JD Vance after midterm election night. JD Vance/X

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance, 42, wrote in the post. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so.”

Sources close to the president told the Times that Trump wanted Vance’s note to have included some praise for his decision to kick off the conflict, which he has alluded to publicly multiple times.

Vance has been against the war from the jump. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Over the summer, Trump joked to Fox News’ Peter Doocy at the G7 Summit in France that he would blame Vance if the peace deal with Iran fell through.

“If it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. Ya better be careful, JD,” he said at the time.

The apparent feud between America’s president and vice president suggests that Vance could lose Trump’s 2028 endorsement to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has repeatedly defended the Iran war.

“Oftentimes the right thing to do for the country—confronting difficult challenges for the security of our country—doing it isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary,” the former Florida senator told the Associated Press earlier this month.

Rubio accompanied the president through his multiple stops through Asia this month. Rolex dela Pena/Rolex dela Pena/via REUTERS

Rubio, 55, accompanied the president on his trip to China for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Vance remained at home in the U.S.

Neither Rubio nor Vance has confirmed a run for president in 2028, but Trump has previously floated both as his possible successor. Rubio likely has the upper hand, however.

“I think Marco’s great,” the president told 60 Minutes’ Ross Douthat last week. “He’s doing great. He’s doing a fantastic job.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register