COMMANDER-IN-BEEF Trump’s Behind-the-Scenes Feud With Vance Revealed The president has increasingly shown a preference for another senior administration official. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

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JD Vance’s lengthy rebuke of the administration’s handling of the Iran War has put him at odds with the president, potentially derailing his 2028 presidential bid before it ever begins.

The New York Times reports that President Donald Trump has spent the last two weeks frustratedly venting to aides and allies about the vice president’s post-election social media screed, which candidly assigned blame for the historic midterm defeat to the war with Iran.

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A portion of a post from JD Vance after midterm election night. JD Vance/X

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote earlier this month. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so.”

Trump believes Vance’s wholesale rebuke should have included a brief note of praise for his decision to start the conflict, sources close to the president told the Times.

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Since the midterms ended, Trump’s preference for a MAGA successor has reportedly shifted toward Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has publicly defended the Iran War on countless occasions.

Rubio accompanied the president through his multiple stops through Asia this month. Rolex dela Pena/Rolex dela Pena/via REUTERS

Rubio reaffirmed his support for the conflict in an interview with the Associated Press this month.

“Oftentimes the right thing to do for the country—confronting difficult challenges for the security of our country—doing it isn’t necessarily popular, but necessary,” Rubio said.

With Vance remaining in the U.S. for the president’s round of talks in Asia, including a consequential trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rubio seems to be positioning himself as Trump’s right-hand man.

“We fully acknowledge that this is unsettling to see these reports day after day of some technical failures; we get it,” Rubio told a press gaggle in Manila, Philippines, “We have absolutely no reason to believe, we have no evidence, no indications of any kind that these incidents are related, or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor.”

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Both Vance and Rubio have dismissed conjecture about potential runs for the presidency in 2028, but the president has floated both as his possible successor. Rubio, however, appears to be more top of mind.

“How hot is Marco, right?” Trump said at the ASEAN summit in Manila on Tuesday. “Is Marco doing a great job? He’s been fantastic.”

During his 60 Minutes interview with CBS correspondent Ross Douthat, the president was asked who, aside from Vance, he saw as a befitting Republican candidate for 2028.

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“I think Marco’s great,” the president told Douthat. “He’s doing great, he’s doing a fantastic job.”

Rubio was the only name Trump floated during the interview, vaguely saying there were “many others” who could sustain the MAGA movement.

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