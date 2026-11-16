LONG GAME Vance’s Secret 2028 Fear About Trump Revealed The vice president is in the doghouse after blaming the GOP’s midterm massacre on Trump’s Iran war. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

JD Vance is keeping his powder dry for a 2028 presidential run after infuriating Donald Trump with his comments about the GOP’s stunning midterm losses.

The 42-year-old vice president remains widely considered Trump’s most likely successor on the Republican ticket in two years’ time.

But publicly blaming the party’s midterms loss of both the House and Senate on the war in Iran has made Vance wary of further “alienating” the president, Axios reports.

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Trump was reportedly furious after Vance publicly blamed the GOP's defeat on the war with Iran. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

And sources told the outlet he’s now holding off until next spring before making any public announcements about a 2028 bid.

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Democrats went into the November vote with Trump’s approval ratings at an all-time low over his war in the Middle East and its impact on the cost of living.

Voter fury helped Democrats secure clear majorities in both chambers that promise to hobble the president’s agenda for the rest of his second term.

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Vance came out swinging after the stunning defeat with an X post that squarely blamed the 80-year-old president’s war on Iran for torching Republican chances at the polls.

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“The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” he wrote. “The reason we lost is the war.”

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he went on. “But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

Trump has tried to play down any rift between himself and his vice president in the days since.

The president publicly suggested that “a lot of people didn’t like his comments” while insisting that their own relationship remained on solid ground.

Some Republicans view Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a more viable candidate. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But Vance’s public comments left Trump seriously “pissed off” behind the scenes, sources familiar with the president’s thinking told CNN.

And Trump has since told the vice president to stand down on further negotiations for an end to the war and instead “focus his complete and total attention” on tackling domestic corruption.

Vance’s political advisers say he’s still likely to run in 2028 and that he already has the donor network and name recognition in place, Axios reports.

His role in the current administration could mean he’s now facing a harder path to victory, the outlet adds.

The GOP’s midterm defeat has been widely seen as a fracturing of the MAGA movement that brought Trump and Vance to power in 2024.

Some Republican officials are reportedly beginning to weigh a different direction for the party as they approach a post-Trump reality in 2028, according to Axios.

The Daily Beast has contacted Vance’s representatives and the White House for comment on this story.

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