COME-Y AGAIN? Trump Goons Take Third Shot at Locking Up Nemesis The DOJ is taking a third shot at prosecuting James Comey, just hours after a judge ruled that the department unlawfully fired his daughter.

The Trump administration is taking yet another shot at prosecuting President Donald Trump’s longtime political nemesis, former FBI Director James Comey—its third attempt in just over a year.

The newly unsealed criminal filing accuses Comey of illegally disclosing national defense information to a reporter in 2016. Additional court filings allege that Comey directed FBI staff to “correct misinformation” by sharing details about government surveillance practices with the New York Times. Federal prosecutors say they filed the case to preserve it before the 10-year statute of limitations expired.

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“Well they’re back, again,” said James Comey of Trump's DOJ. JAMES COMEY VIA INSTAGRAM/JAMES COMEY via REUTERS

Just hours before the filing was unsealed, a federal judge ruled that Comey’s daughter, Maurene—a former Manhattan federal prosecutor—was unlawfully fired by Trump’s Department of Justice last year.

The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted Comey, who oversaw the FBI’s investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election, through legal and political means.

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“Well they’re back, again,” Comey said in a video statement posted to his Substack on Monday. “It would almost be funny, if it weren’t such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice… It’s really important that we stand straight and keep the faith in America.”

Maurene Comey, James Comey's daughter, was a federal prosecutor in Manhattan who worked on high-profile cases before she was fired by Trump's Department of Justice last year. Kent Nishimura/Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Last year, a federal grand jury indicted Comey on charges of obstruction and making false statements related to his 2020 congressional testimony about the Russia investigation. The case was later dismissed after a federal judge found that Lindsey Halligan, then the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, had been unlawfully appointed by the Trump administration.

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The Department of Justice brought separate charges against Comey in April over an image he posted in 2025 of seashells arranged into the numbers “8647”—“86” being shorthand for getting rid of or throwing out something, and “47” referring to Trump as the 47th president—which Trump administration officials interpreted as a threat. That case remains pending.

Comey previously testified in front of Congress regarding his involvement with the Russia investigation in 2017. HANDOUT/U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary/REUTERS

Responding to the most recent charges, Comey’s attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, noted that the allegations had previously been investigated twice, in 2017 and 2019.

“Both times the government determined that no charges should be brought against anyone,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Now, 10 years after the article was published, the government filed an ‘Information’ against Mr. Comey that was not approved by a judge nor issued by a grand jury. It purports to charge Mr. Comey with crimes that he did not commit.”

Trump and Comey have feuded publicly since 2017, when Comey revealed the FBI was investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Comey briefly served as FBI director under Trump during his first term, but the two quickly found themselves at odds. Trump criticized Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, which ended without criminal charges being recommended.

The president fired Comey in May 2017, just weeks after the FBI director publicly confirmed an investigation into potential ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Since then, the two have repeatedly traded barbs. In his 2018 memoir, A Higher Loyalty, Comey wrote that Trump was “untethered to the truth.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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