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Donald Trump Jr.’s Democratic nightmare is quickly becoming a reality.

The president’s 48-year-old son faces a growing congressional headache, as top House Democrat Jamie Raskin of Maryland widens a probe into the venture capital firm that hired him days after his father won the 2024 election.

Raskin, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent letters on Monday to Hadrian Automation, Juul, Polymarket and GrabAGun, asking each to hand over documents tied to big government contracts or favorable regulatory outcomes. All four are backed by 1789 Capital Management, where the Trump scion is a partner.

Jamie Raskin served as the lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump in January 2021. He's the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

“The House Judiciary Committee is committed to ensuring that public officials and their families cannot profit from and exploit inside government information and insider access,” Raskin wrote to Hadrian CEO Chris Power. “The American people demand and expect nothing less.”

Raskin said the companies appeared to be beneficiaries of “serendipitous timing,” with 1789 Capital’s money arriving shortly before lucrative federal contracts and favorable regulatory actions. He noted that since Trump’s re-election, the firm has gone from “a middling venture capital firm” with $150 million in assets to $3 billion under management.

1789 hired Don Jr. days after his father won the 2024 election. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Hadrian, which Raskin called “a nascent manufacturing company,” has landed almost a billion dollars in military contracts since then. His letter also cited “large donations to Trump-aligned political action committees” made before the 2024 election.

The firm took a $5 million stake in Juul in March 2025, and “suddenly, FDA’s concerns about kids getting hooked on flavored e-cigarettes began to dissipate,” Raskin wrote to Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite. In July 2025, the Food and Drug Administration authorized five e-cigarette products, including a flavored menthol variety, and approved marketing of new ones in 2026.

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Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan also got a letter. In 2022, the company was ordered to pay $1.4 million and banned from taking monetary wagers from U.S. residents under a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

In 2025, that agency and the Justice Department told Polymarket they had closed their investigations. Shortly after the commission allowed it to acquire a derivatives exchange, “1789 Capital reportedly invested tens of millions of dollars in the company,” Raskin wrote.

Then there’s GrabAGun, the online gun retailer run by CEO Marc Nemati. In May 2026, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives proposed a rule that would make buying firearms online easier.

“If Donald Trump’s ATF pushes through this dangerous new regulation — which is so egregious that even the firearms lobby opposes it on safety grounds — America’s national security will be further endangered to salvage Don Jr.’s subpar investment,” Raskin said.

“Congressman Raskin’s letter is a political document, and its allegations are baseless,” a GrabAGun spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for 1789 Capital said Trump Jr. is not on the committee that picks its investments, and that the firm only takes minority stakes. “Legitimate congressional oversight serves an important public purpose, but what we have seen so far is politically motivated attacks untethered from the facts,” the spokesperson said.

Bill Burck, an attorney representing 1789 Capital, told the Beast: “We responded to Congressman Raskin back in September pointing out in detail the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and a number of basic factual errors. He never bothered to reply. Facts are facts and Congressman Raskin has them wrong here but persists in his tall tales against 1789. These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told NBC News, “If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people.”

Raskin is demanding every communication between the companies, 1789 Capital and various firm employees, and is directing all of them to preserve their records.

Hadrian Automation, Juul, Polymarket, GrabAGun, and 1789 have been contacted for comment.