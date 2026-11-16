SUNDOWNING Trump, 80, Sparks Dementia Fears After Unhinged Outburst The president’s latest attack on a reporter has prompted fresh concerns from critics about his increasingly erratic behavior.

Donald Trump lashed out at another female reporter on Monday, reigniting public speculation about his cognitive health.

Political commentators and journalists alike have pointed to the president’s erratic behavior during a Monday exchange with reporters as a possible sign of dementia.

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The Monday press conference was Trump's first public appearance since last week. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The 80-year-old president was speaking to reporters on Monday before departing for his overseas trip to Asia, which will include a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Amid widespread airline disruptions, Trump bristled when a reporter questioned the time he has devoted to renovating the White House.

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NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump what he’d say to critics who claim he’s been “too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling?”

The question sent Trump into a fury, prompting a minute-long rant about the symbolic significance of the columns, stones, and windows he has worked to refurbish during his second term.

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“If you take a look at the White House, it looks flawless. And, listen to me, I know you don’t see dirt—but if you’d take a look at the White House, you’d never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come from,” Trump told Alcindor, who was born in Miami to Haitian immigrant parents.

Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Richard Signorelli wrote that Trump’s racially charged remark could be a sign of cognitive decline.

Trump's frequent clashes with the press have taken a more combative turn in his second term. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Always has been a racist but now dementia has removed his remaining filters,” Signorelli wrote.

Author and frequent Trump critic Jennifer Erin Valent, offered a more detailed theory.

“I’m no physician. I can’t diagnose him. But if you’ve never spent time around a dementia patient, I’ll tell you, it looks a lot like this,” she wrote. “Trump has always been a disordered, crass egomaniac, but this is another level. We are playing with fire here. Someone needs to step in.”

Some cognitive researchers have pointed to Trump's frequent outbursts as potential signs of dementia. Jennifer Erin Valent/X

She continued in a follow-up post: “This is not simply Trump being Trump (though, even if it was, this temperament should be disqualifying). Something is wrong with the President, and that is dangerous.”

Brian Karem, a former White House correspondent for Playboy and a political analyst for CNN, criticized Trump’s priorities.

“His greater responsibility is not to a SYMBOL of our country—but to the people of our country,” Karem wrote. “But he takes NO responsibility for that.”

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Earlier this year, former Johns Hopkins University professor Dr. John Gartner told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump had exhibited what he believed were signs of frontotemporal dementia as far back as 2019.

“First of all, he’s up at all hours of the night, all night... posting all of these lies and crazy stuff,” Gartner said. “The pace of it, that someone would be up all night tweeting, in and of itself is a clinical indicator of some kind of either mania or sundowning, and I think in his case it’s actually a combination of both.”

The president has frequently boasted about receiving a perfect score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening tool used to detect possible cognitive impairment. However, Dr. Henry David Abraham, a professor emeritus of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine, told the Daily Beast that the MoCA is akin to “taking your temperature” when it comes to evaluating conditions such as dementia.

A section from the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. Montreal Cognitive Assessment

“If a temperature is OK, you don’t come back every 10 minutes and take another temperature,” Abraham said. “But if it’s not OK, then you want to see where it’s going.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

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