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CHILLING

Trump’s Border Goons Spotted at Blue City’s Polling Site

The elections supervisor says he has filed a formal complaint with the FBI.

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Evan Vucci/REUTERS

By William Vaillancourt

An elections supervisor in a heavily Democratic city says two Border Patrol trucks were parked at the city’s busiest early voting site on Monday.

Mark Earley, Supervisor of Elections in Florida’s Leon County, says he has filed a complaint with the FBI about the brief presence of federal agents at Northeast Branch Library in Tallahassee, the state capital.

“On Monday, October 19th at around 10:15 a.m., two Customs and Border Patrol vehicles parked at the Northeast Branch Library, our busiest early Voting site. This was shortly after the start of Early Voting here in Leon County,” Earley said. “The two vehicles appeared to stay for approximately 10 minutes before leaving the vicinity of the site.”

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks during a roundtable with Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday. DHS has launched a surge in its "Criminal Voter Fraud" initiative in several states.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks during a roundtable with Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday. DHS has launched a surge in its "Criminal Voter Fraud" initiative in several states.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Earley said he has raised his concerns with local, state, and federal partners, whom he credited with being responsive.

“I have lodged a formal complaint with the FBI, and to their credit, they are taking this seriously,” he added.

Earley said intimidation and implied threats during the voting process are unacceptable.

“Voters should never experience intimidation from anyone when they are voting, and that includes being intimidated by law enforcement or any other governmental officials,” he said. “This nation belongs to the people. Government works for them. I will do everything in my power to ensure that our voters can vote in a fair election free from intimidation or implied threats.”

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump yells during a campaign rally at the Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City, Kansas, a suburb of Wichita, on October 19, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)
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The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, ICE, and the FBI for comment.

Leon County is solidly Democratic. In the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris won by 11 points. As of Oct. 5, registered Democrats outnumbered registered Republicans by more than 30,000.

The sighting of federal agents at the Tallahassee voting site comes as DHS agents have been going door to door in several states, asking residents not only about their immigration status, but also whether they have registered to vote or voted in the past.

DHS says it is rooting out noncitizen voting ahead of the midterms, and has posted photos of agents going door to door.

DHS says it is rooting out noncitizen voting ahead of the midterms, and has posted photos of agents going door to door.

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CBS News reported Wednesday that DHS agents are making these inquiries less than two weeks before Election Day. President Donald Trump claimed this summer that there were 250,000 people illegally registered—a number experts say is the result of false positives. Since Trump took office, CBS notes that only 156 people have been charged with voting fraud-related crimes.

Regional DHS accounts on X have been touting their efforts in places like northern California and in Kansas City.

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In June, DHS launched a “surge” to seek out “criminal voter fraud” through Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of ICE, CNN reported. Internal department guidance said then that offices in nine states—Washington, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New York and Connecticut—would launch investigations from early September to mid-October. “Overt” investigations so close to the midterms have typically been avoided because of a Justice Department policy against influencing elections.

But DHS is not required to follow the policy.

“While ICE Homeland Security Investigations is not able to comment on any active investigations, HSI is actively rooting out and investigating election fraud wherever it can be found,” a Homeland Security spokesperson told CNN then. “Under President Trump, HSI is committed to restoring integrity to our election systems and ensuring that American citizens and only American citizens are electing American leaders.”

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William Vaillancourt
William VaillancourtReporter

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