Education Department Invokes ‘Grand Theft Auto’ in Bonkers Post
The Trump administration apparently thinks a fictional city filled with carjackings, strip clubs, and drug dealers should help set the rules for American schools.
Get the Cheat Sheet newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
By clicking “SIGN UP” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
The Department of Education has found an unlikely authority on school sports: Grand Theft Auto VI, the supremely popular video game packed with sex, drugs, and graphic violence.
In a bizarre Saturday post, the federal agency—led by former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, the estranged wife of Vince McMahon—appeared to suggest that the rules of the fictional, crime-ridden world of Vice City should help determine who gets to play sports in American schools.
The department’s official X account posted a screenshot of a Google search and its accompanying AI-generated summary as apparent support for barring transgender athletes from competing on teams corresponding to their gender identity.
The search query began, “Can boys play in girls sports...” with the rest obscured.
Google’s AI response read: “No, Grand Theft Auto VI does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where boys can join a girls’ sports team.”
The department highlighted the first part of the response and added its own declaration: “If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here.”
That would be the same Vice City featured in a franchise notorious for carjackings, strip clubs, drug use, and other decidedly unwholesome activities.
The irony was hard to miss: The federal agency charged with overseeing education was taking its cues from a video game rated for mature audiences because of its graphic violence, nudity, sexual content, and profanity.
X users were quick to savage the post, questioning why a fictional playground for criminals should serve as a model for American education policy.
Others noted that Google’s AI-generated response didn’t even support the department’s argument. The highlighted text explicitly stated that Grand Theft Auto VI has no gender-segregated sports leagues at all.
One user decided to take the department’s logic a step further by asking Google whether GTA VI has a Department of Education.
The answer? No.
“Even GTA 6 rebukes you,” wrote the commenter.
The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…