The Trump administration apparently thinks a fictional city filled with carjackings, strip clubs, and drug dealers should help set the rules for American schools.

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The Department of Education has found an unlikely authority on school sports: Grand Theft Auto VI, the supremely popular video game packed with sex, drugs, and graphic violence.

In a bizarre Saturday post, the federal agency—led by former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, the estranged wife of Vince McMahon—appeared to suggest that the rules of the fictional, crime-ridden world of Vice City should help determine who gets to play sports in American schools.

The department’s official X account posted a screenshot of a Google search and its accompanying AI-generated summary as apparent support for barring transgender athletes from competing on teams corresponding to their gender identity.

The search query began, “Can boys play in girls sports...” with the rest obscured.

Google’s AI response read: “No, Grand Theft Auto VI does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where boys can join a girls’ sports team.”

The department highlighted the first part of the response and added its own declaration: “If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here.”

The X post. X

That would be the same Vice City featured in a franchise notorious for carjackings, strip clubs, drug use, and other decidedly unwholesome activities.

The irony was hard to miss: The federal agency charged with overseeing education was taking its cues from a video game rated for mature audiences because of its graphic violence, nudity, sexual content, and profanity.

X users were quick to savage the post, questioning why a fictional playground for criminals should serve as a model for American education policy.

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Others noted that Google’s AI-generated response didn’t even support the department’s argument. The highlighted text explicitly stated that Grand Theft Auto VI has no gender-segregated sports leagues at all.

One user decided to take the department’s logic a step further by asking Google whether GTA VI has a Department of Education.

The answer? No.

The Department of Education gets a lesson in trolling. X

“Even GTA 6 rebukes you,” wrote the commenter.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.