Some recruits completed weeks of instruction in less than a day, while others were given unlimited chances to pass their tests.

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Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem slashed ICE training requirements during a massive hiring spree, allowing some recruits to complete weeks of instruction in less than a day, according to a scathing draft watchdog report obtained by The New York Times.

The training cuts preceded a series of deadly confrontations between ICE agents and civilians, though the report did not examine whether the relaxed standards contributed to those incidents.

Among its findings was that more than 3,500 ICE recruits with prior law enforcement experience were allowed to complete their basic training virtually.

“Previously, the training was done fully in person at a training center over the course of a month. Using the online option, some officers completed the training in less than a day,” the Times reported.

Noem, whose 14-month tenure at DHS earned her the nickname “ICE Barbie” for her fondness for dressing up in tactical gear, was ousted by President Donald Trump in March following a string of controversies, including the fatal shootings of two American citizens in Minneapolis.

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to the Times, it wasn’t just the 3,500 recruits with prior law enforcement experience who benefited from the relaxed requirements.

The draft report also revealed that DHS scrapped a policy giving recruits just two chances to pass a training test, instead allowing unlimited attempts as it raced to bolster ICE’s ranks.

One recruit needed 32 tries to pass, according to the Times.

The report acknowledged that current DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin reinstated stricter training standards in July but warned that significant gaps remain.

Anti-ICE protesters in St. Paul, Minnesota. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“Despite increasing training hours and days for future recruits, ICE has not fully addressed training gaps born of the reductions and revisions,” it stated.

The 19-page draft report, prepared by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, has yet to be finalized or made public. The Times described it as “a sweeping critique” of Noem’s rush to hire and deploy 10,000 new officers, backed by tens of billions of dollars in funding approved by the then-Republican-controlled Congress.

ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall Detention Facility on June 27, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

One ICE training instructor quoted in the report called the rollback of training standards a “catastrophic failure.”

Although the report did not examine whether the training cuts contributed to deadly confrontations between ICE agents and civilians, at least one officer involved in a recent fatal incident was hired while the relaxed standards were in place.

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David Brouillette was hired in December 2025, and fatally shot Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 25-year-old Colombian immigrant, in Maine during a vehicle stop in July.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but an ICE spokesperson told the Times that “a significant portion of officers brought on during the hiring surge have law enforcement experience and have already successfully completed a law enforcement academy.”

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari leaves a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari told the Times that his office strongly condemned “the premature release of draft reports before the department has had the opportunity to complete its review and provide formal comments.”

“Such disclosures undermine the integrity of the oversight process, risk presenting incomplete or misleading information, and compromise the fairness and accuracy essential to credible oversight,” he added.

The DHS inspector general’s office, Noem, and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.