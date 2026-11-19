PIPE DOWN ICE Barbie’s Successor Plumbs to Dangerous New Depths Trump put the not-so-handyman Markwayne Mullin in charge of the Department of Homeland Security—and the leaks are already starting to show. Opinion Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

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One doesn’t normally think of plumbing as a profession that lends itself to notoriety. Somehow, though, the Republicans have managed to turn the humblest of occupations into the most derring-do. First there were Nixon’s “plumbers,” the gang of misfits and creeps who broke into Watergate and brought down a presidency. Now we’ve got Markwayne Mullin, an actual plumber, leading the Department of Homeland Security at a time of horrific abuses and cascading failures affecting critical infrastructure services. Before taking the job, Mullin had no experience in law enforcement, emergency management, cybersecurity, immigration, or counterterrorism. If you need some tips on how to clean your garbage disposal, however, Markwayne’s your man.

People like to make fun of Markwayne Mullin for being, as Jimmy Kimmel once called him, “The dumbest person in the Senate.” But that’s an unfair charge. Not because Mullin is smart, but because Ron Johnson is also a senator. So is Tommy Tuberville. At least Mullin has a sense of humor about his mental acuity, admitting during his confirmation hearing that “I’m not going to be the smartest guy in any room I walk into.”

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Presumably, this includes rooms in which he is the only occupant.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 18, 2026, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

His car-crash appearance at this morning’s House hearing was certainly proof of Mullin’s point, but did little to reassure me he is the right man for the DHS job. Whether he was melting down over his decision to fly private to a football game while commercial travelers were still stranded following last week’s mystery airspace shutdown or being unable to answer simple questions posed to him regarding the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Mullin displayed plenty of pugnaciousness but little competence. Granted, this sort of performance is exactly what his boss is looking for.

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Between Tweedle-Dee at Homeland Security and Tweedle-Dumb Sean Duffy at Transportation, Americans are now asking themselves if it’s time to start stocking up on toilet paper again? (If you do decide to stock up, Mullin would like to remind you not to flush too much at once, because it can clog the pipes.)

We’ve been lucky so far. The outages—affecting banks, air travel, email, and the NSA’s internal communications network… so far—have not caused any fatalities or fights in the bottled water aisle at Costco. And sure, I guess a bunch of people lost their Bitcoin to North Korea a couple weeks ago, but, honestly, I really don’t care, do u? The point is that this all demonstrates, again, the vulnerabilities undergirding America’s national infrastructure—and the qualifications of the guy in charge of figuring out what to do about it is an associate’s degree from Oklahoma State University in “Applied Science in Plumbing.”

Putting Markwayne Mullin in charge of Homeland Security would be like putting a podcaster in charge of the FBI. Oh, wait.

There’s also the weirdness around Mullin’s claims of “security work” in Afghanistan and the Middle East. Granted, Mullin was a successful MMA fighter, but he never served in the armed forces. Yet, in various interviews, Mullin has stated he performed “special assignments” while serving in Congress. He’s also talked about the “smell of war,” despite the fact that he was never deployed in any such conflict.

“If anyone has ever been there and been able to smell the war that’s happening around you and taste it and fill it in your nostrils and hear it, it’s something that you’ll never forget,” Mullin stated on Fox News.

Perhaps he said “war” and meant “cologne of the Secretary of War.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks near U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials during a press conference to announce the success of Operation Rotten Apple in New York on September 1, 2026. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS

Or perhaps Mullin, like my girlfriend Keira Knightley in the wonderfully absurd Netflix series Black Doves, is also an agent for a shadowy secret spies-for-hire paramilitary organization. The problem is that organizations such as those do tend to hire the smartest people in the room! They also tend to be better prepared to answer questions such as, “When did you learn that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have been compromised by a Chinese spy agency?”

Mullin told Rep. Seth Magaziner, who asked the question, that he only found out about it when the news broke. Got that? The guy whose literal job title includes “homeland security” only found out that the CEO of one of the nation’s most important companies was sleeping with a spy when it was reported on TV.

You know what, you might want to get some toothpaste while you’re stocking up on toilet paper.

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It’s easy to make fun of Mullin but, just like with all of Trump’s appointments, he isn’t the problem. He’s just another flunky whose aspirations exceed his capabilities. Hey, no shame in that! I’m the same. The difference between myself and Markwayne, however, is that I don’t have enough hubris to believe that my experience as the former pets.com sock puppet qualifies me to be in charge of the nation’s cybersecurity, even though it really is more relevant to the job than unclogging kitchen sinks.

Plumbers have not been kind to Republican politicians in the past and I do not think Markwayne Mullin’s tenure as the Secretary of Homeland Security will do anything to reverse that trend. We still don’t know why air traffic was grounded last week. Was it a cyberattack? A bad upgrade? A faulty router that somehow crashed the entire system? Anything seems possible. What we do know, however, is that the people in charge of getting to the bottom of the problem lack the qualifications and intellect to get the job done.

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