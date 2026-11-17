CASHING OUT Senators Send Duffy Packing After Garbled Ground Stop Excuse Lawmakers are not buying what Sean Duffy is selling. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was rebuffed on Tuesday after heading to Capitol Hill to beg for billions following the nationwide groundstop.

Duffy has beseeched lawmakers for an additional $50 billion to overhaul the FAA air traffic control system, a massive jump from previous modernization estimates.

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Congress already allocated $12.5 billion, which Duffy described as an “historic down payment.” Previously, the transportation secretary estimated the project would need an additional $30 billion.

Since the nationwide grounding of planes on Friday, Duffy has upped his request by a whopping $20 billion, claiming it would take $50 billion in total to finish the job without doing it piecemeal.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks to members of the media alongside FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford on Capitol Hill on November 17, 2026 after meeting with Republican senators as he asks for $50 billion more for air traffic control system upgrades. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He claimed on Tuesday that the entire system outage was caused by just one router installation, the 69th to date.

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“The root cause of what happened, we don’t have clarity yet, and I promise all of you that when I know what happened with that router injecting that overload into our system, I will most definitely share that with you,” Duffy said.

“If we were subject to a hack, we will share that with you as well,” he added. “All of my intelligence partners are telling me that wasn’t the case, but again we have the FBI there partnering with us as we work through this analysis.”

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With the administration failing to come up with an explanation for the chaos, members of Congress are skeptical to take action just yet.

“I’m not fully convinced that just throwing out more money is going to solve fundamental problems,” GOP Senator Jim Banks told reporters ahead of Duffy’s visit.

“I’m a business guy, so I don’t write blank checks,” Senator Rick Scott declared. “We need to do it, but we need to do it in a responsible manner.”

During the meeting with GOP senators, Duffy faced many questions about the amount he was asking for and exactly how it would be used.

Afterward, Senate Majority Leader John Thune remained noncommittal on the exact figure or whether Republicans would try to jam through more funding before they lose majorities in both chambers.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was noncommittal about how much more money Congress would provide for air traffic system modernization or what process they would go through to approve itl Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“We will see what the traffic will bear, what’s achievable, and try and see if we can settle on a plan that, one way or the other, whether it’s a bipartisan process working with Democrats or it’s Republicans only, addresses a critical need for the American public, and that is to ensure that we have safe skies,” Thune said.

Sen. Rand Paul had an even more blistering take after hearing from the administration.

“I’m not for just throwing money at the problem,” he said on Fox News. “Let’s figure out what went wrong. I don’t think they technologically completely understand what the problem is yet, so that needs to be explored.”

Lawmakers from both parties have pointed out that the administration has not yet even come close to spending the full $12.5 billion already allocated to modernize the system.

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