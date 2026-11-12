Wild Cuckolding Twist Brings Down Trump’s Fave Billionaire

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There was another person who apparently knew about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with a Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang affair

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By Ewan Palmer

The husband of the alleged Chinese spy with whom Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair knew about their relationship and even introduced the pair to each other, according to a report.

Chinese businessman Kang Wei is said to have “accepted” that his wife, Alice Huang, was cheating on him with the tech billionaire for around two years. He even spoke about how close they were, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

Huang, who also admitted to a second extramarital affair with Kimberly Powell, the company’s vice president of healthcare, resigned from Nvidia on Thursday amid intense scrutiny over his relationship with a woman whom U.S. intelligence officials concluded was a Chinese spy.

Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, was a senior employee at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which had faced calls to be placed on a U.S. trade blacklist over concerns that the company posed a national security risk by smuggling Nvidia’s powerful AI chips into China.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account.

WeChat

Kang and Alice Huang previously founded a Shanghai investment firm, which led to Kang meeting Huang sometime in the 2010s. At the time, Nvidia focused on creating chips for video games.

The pair eventually moved into several other areas of tech, including cloud computing and video games, while occasionally “running afoul of regulators,” the Journal reported.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stands next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) makes an announcement about a $22.5 billion renovation of Washington Dulles International Airport at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 29, 2026.
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In 2023, they moved into the world of AI data centers just as the global AI boom was taking off, a sector in which Nvidia has played a key role. After acquiring the Singapore unit of a video game company, they renamed it Megaspeed International in March 2023, with Alice Huang installed as managing director.

It is unclear exactly when Kang introduced his wife to the Nvidia CEO. While accepting that his wife was cheating on him, sources described how Kang would “half-jokingly” refer to her as Huang’s personal assistant.

There are multiple photos of Alice Huang and Huang together from around 2024 and 2025.

A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS TV ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TAIWAN OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED.

Jensen Huang seen with Alice Huang at a restaurant in Taipei.

CTI/via Reuters

Huang has been one of Donald Trump’s closest tech allies, with the president defending him as an “honorable man” when news about his affair with a Chinese spy emerged.

In a message to Nvidia, Huang admitted he was “unfaithful to my wife,” while apparently falling into a Chinese honey trap.

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and US President Donald Trump shake hands at an 'Investing in America' event in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

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Leah Millis/REUTERS

“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Nvidia’s board said that it had “no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised,” but would “examine all available information.”

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The company confirmed Thursday that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and board member, effective immediately, in a statement that did not mention his extramarital affairs.

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“Jensen’s contributions to NVIDIA are profound. NVIDIA is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world,” the statement said. “The Board and the company thank Jensen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry.”

Alice Huang has returned to China and is currently living in Beijing, sources have told Bloomberg.

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Ewan Palmer
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