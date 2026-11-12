BACK TO BACK Honeytrapped Trumpy Billionaire’s New Sex Scandal Is Exposed The billionaire may be ousted from his own company as his scandals continue to pile up. Getty/NVIDIA

The world’s eighth-richest man has been busted for having another extramarital affair—this time, with a senior employee.

Three days after he admitted to cheating on his wife with a business executive discovered to be a Chinese spy, The New York Times reported that billionaire Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had allegedly engaged in another affair with a vice president at his company.

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Five people who worked at Nvidia told the newspaper that Huang, 63, had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell—the company’s vice president of healthcare.

Several Nvidia employees told the Times that Huang and Powell (pictured) were seen being affectionate with each other. NVIDIA

Two people who worked at the company told the Times the two executives were caught on video being affectionate during a company conference at a San Jose, California, hotel in March. The newspaper said it hadn’t seen the video.

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Both Huang and Powell, 48, are married.

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Huang, whose net worth exceeds $160 billion, married Lori Mills in 1985. The couple shares two children: Spencer, 35, and Madison, 34. Both of Huang’s children work at Nvidia.

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Powell is married to Graham Gerade. Gerade, 54, is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a co-inventor of a medical imaging viewer application.

The Huangs, from left: Madison, Lori, Jensen, Spencer. MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Huang had admitted on Sunday to engaging in an adulterous relationship with Alice Huang—a Chinese national working as an executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

American intelligence determined that Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia boss, was spying for Beijing as a Chinese asset.

Photos showing Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy he's alleged to have had an affair with were posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” the tech billionaire said in a message to the company on Sunday, which the Daily Beast obtained. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

Reached by the Times directly about his alleged affair with Powell, Huang told the newspaper over the phone, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” before hanging up.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Nvidia is preparing to fire its founder and CEO over his scandals, just days after announcing Huang would continue leading the company amid an internal investigation into his first affair.

CNN’s Meg Tirrell reported that Powell was slated to appear on a panel at the Milken Future of Health Summit Thursday morning, but canceled her scheduled appearance Wednesday evening.

Nvidia did not immediately return the Beast’s request for comment.

Huang has been embraced by Trump. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993, eventually turning it into the prime supplier of artificial intelligence chips and the world’s second-most valuable company.

The billionaire has been a close ally of President Donald Trump during his second administration, pledging $25 million toward his vanity ballroom project and saying he would invest half a trillion into the U.S. economy under Trump.

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