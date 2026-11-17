CONFLICT OF INTEREST Trump’s Nvidia Problem Is Bigger Than a Sex Scandal: Political Guru The president has personal, political, and financial reasons to fear the fallout from Nvidia’s deepening crisis, David Rothkopf tells The Daily Beast Podcast.

Donald Trump has plenty of reasons to fear the fallout from Nvidia’s spiraling scandal—including his own financial stake in the AI chip giant, according to political analyst David Rothkopf.

On The Daily Beast Podcast, Rothkopf discussed what Jensen Huang’s exit from the company he co-founded—amid reports of extramarital affairs with a suspected Chinese spy plus two Nvidia employees—could mean for the president.

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A photo illustration of Donald Trump and the United States with a microchip texture. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Rothkopf also argued that Trump’s response to Huang’s exit fits a broader pattern.

“Any time some guy gets in trouble with his behavior with women, Trump immediately defaults to defending them,” Rothkopf said. “Because he knows that those discussions always lead to the accusations against him.”

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But Rothkopf suggested Trump has another reason to be concerned about the Nvidia scandal: his own financial interests.

Citing reports that Trump, 80, owned between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock as of late August, Rothkopf said the potential conflict of interest was “part of the problem.”

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“So Trump had a big stake in Nvidia. Of course, this is part of the problem we have in this country, where presidents and members of the Cabinet and members of Congress can hold stocks in the companies they’re regulating and about which they’re getting insider information,” he told host Joanna Coles.

“But I think there are two other elements which are big and relevant this week,” Rothkopf continued.

He argued that Trump would be reluctant to challenge China’s president during his visit to Asia this week.

“He does not want to get into a confrontation with Xi Jinping. And the last thing he wants to do is look like he’s accusing the Chinese of spying,“ Rothkopf said. ”So in the past week, you’ve seen them back away from the spy story. ‘Well, we’re not sure. We’re not sure if there’s enough information on that, even though it came to us from other intelligence services.’”

Trump, who has signaled he would be open to Huang returning to Nvidia, also fears the scandal’s fallout could severely harm the global economy, according to Rothkopf.

Trump and Huang attend the "A New Golden Age" summit in September. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“Nvidia stock went down. Intel stock went down. AMD stock went down. AI stocks went down. The whole tech sector got hit on Monday. And Trump and these guys are desperately worried that if this scandal spins out of control, what is it going to lead to? Well, they’ll lose some of their money. And we know, by the way, that Howard Lutnick’s son’s company has a big investment in Nvidia,” Rothkopf said.

“Not only will that happen, but of course it could trigger a global market meltdown. It could trigger big economic consequences, and Trump is as scared of that as he is that investigations into this will lead to proof that he was told about this and ignored it because he likes Jensen Huang, he likes the Chinese, and he doesn’t want to be tough on these things.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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