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Trump’s Jaw-Dropping Stake in Nvidia Revealed

Trump has brushed off the growing spy scandal surrounding his close ally, but his financial ties to Nvidia run deep.

A photo illustration of Jensen Huang and Donald Trump with a microchip background.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

Donald Trump has been defending former Nvidia CEO and close ally Jensen Huang amid the fallout from revelations that he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. But it turns out the president has a significant personal financial stake in the chip giant.

Trump, who has bought and sold thousands of stocks at a furious pace since returning to office, is believed to hold between $13 million and $62 million in Nvidia stock as of the end of August.

The Washington Post first reported the staggering sum, based on a review of the president’s financial disclosures.

US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026.
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The analysis also acknowledged that the actual total could be even higher because share prices rose between the end of 2025 and August.

The disclosures do not include trades from the past three months, but reported holdings represent a dramatic increase over the $615,000 to $1.3 million in Nvidia shares Trump held at the end of 2024, before returning to office.

The president’s growing stake in the tech giant came as he developed a close relationship with Huang.

US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026.

President Donald Trump stands with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, on October 8, 2026.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Before resigning last week amid revelations that he had affairs with at least three women, including a suspected Chinese spy, Huang made multiple appearances at the White House. He also flew on Air Force One with the president to China in May.

The scandal comes after the Trump administration announced in December 2025 that it would allow the company to sell certain advanced chips to China, subject to restrictions and a 25 percent fee paid to the U.S. government.

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on November 16, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump is traveling to the Philippines and then to China later in the week, where he will participate in a "trilateral meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.
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Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick resisted placing Megaspeed—the Singapore-based company suspected of illegally funneling Nvidia chips to China—on the Entity List, a U.S. trade blacklist for national security risks.

Nvidia shares have plunged since The New York Times broke the Huang spy scandal, falling from a recent high of more than $213 to $159 as of Monday morning.

The president has repeatedly faced calls to divest his stock portfolio since returning to office.

In response to the Daily Beast’s questions about the president’s massive Nvidia holdings and whether he has sold stocks in recent weeks, a White House official said Trump does not personally select or trade individual stocks and that independent financial managers handle his portfolio.

Despite the growing national security scandal surrounding Huang, Trump has tried to downplay espionage concerns and dismissed allegations that the married former CEO had been romantically involved with a Chinese asset.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account.

WeChat

On Monday, while leaving the White House for a trip to Asia that includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said there was no evidence that Alice Huang was a spy.

He also said he would be open to the former CEO returning to lead Nvidia, despite his resignation, and brushed off the reported infighting between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Lutnick over the decision not to blacklist Megaspeed.

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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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