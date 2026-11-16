REWARDED FOR FAILURE Trump’s Bonkers Plot After Sex-Mad CEO Bombshell Revealed The president is preparing to reward Nvidia after it was engulfed in a national security scandal. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump is preparing to give Nvidia a major government boost just days after its billionaire boss quit over a sex scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang, 63, resigned as chief executive of the AI chip giant last Thursday following revelations about three extramarital relationships, including one suspected of being an agent of Beijing. Huang has denied knowing anything about an espionage operation.

Jensen Huang (C) is alleged to have had an affair with Alice Huang (top left), Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell (top right), and a third unidentified Nividia employee. Bottom right is Huang's wife Lori. Photo composite by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Now Nvidia is expected to become one of more than two dozen American tech firms handed special status under a White House scheme designed to help them secure lucrative foreign contracts, per The Wall Street Journal.

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The companies will be named “national champions,” who could benefit from faster decisions on export permits, U.S. help to secure overseas customers, and access to government-backed money.

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Also expected to be included in the scheme, which is part of an export strategy launched in 2025 that aims to help American AI companies outpace Chinese competitors in the global artificial intelligence market, are Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, 65, is expected to unveil the selections within days, the outlet says, despite facing mounting criticism over his relationship with Huang and his handling of restrictions on the sale of American microchips to China.

Lutnick previously revealed how he helped Huang get a direct line to Trump, in comments that are now haunting him. The former banker boasted to the All In podcast in January how he had promised the Nvidia founder “really easy access to the president.”

The Nvidia scandal has caused a major division between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, amid escalating national security concerns. Nathan Howard/Reuters

The cozy arrangement helped Huang encourage Trump to let the company continue to supply advanced processors to Chinese customers. Trump subsequently approved deals permitting certain Nvidia chips to be exported to China, and included an arrangement requiring the company to pay the U.S. government a 25 percent charge.

But Lutnick’s approach has infuriated senior administration officials amid allegations that Megaspeed—the Singapore-based company where Huang’s mistress, Alice Huang, worked as an exec—obtained billions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia technology, which may have been diverted to Chinese businesses in breach of U.S. restrictions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confronted Lutnick over the failure to bar Megaspeed from trading during a heated White House confrontation.

The scandal has also raised questions about Trump’s own judgment, after he was reportedly warned about Alice Huang’s suspected intelligence connections before allowing Jensen Huang to fly with him on Air Force One to China last May, a claim the president denies.

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Photographs later emerged showing Huang embracing Alice at a technology conference in June 2024, but Trump defended the tech billionaire when the affair became public.

Huang has apologized for his affairs, while Nvidia’s board says it has no reason to believe company secrets were exposed or U.S. national security was put at risk.

Jensen Huang embraces Alice Huang after delivering his keynote speech at COMPUTEX 2024 in Taiwan in June 2024. Ann Wang/REUTERS/Ann Wang

Lutnick is due to join Trump on another trip to China this week, as his department prepares new rules to stop restricted American technology from reaching Chinese companies.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, the Commerce Department and Nvidia for comment.

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