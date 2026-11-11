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WHITE HOUSE SHOWDOWN

Trump Goons’ Tense Situation Room Clash Is Leaked

Bessent grilled Lutnick over why a company accused of helping China obtain restricted Nvidia chips escaped sanctions.

Scott Bessent

ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A tense clash erupted in Trump’s Situation Room as Scott Bessent grilled a top official over why a company accused of supplying China with U.S. technology escaped sanctions.

Bessent put Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on the spot during Thursday’s gathering, confronting him over the failure to blacklist Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer at the center of an escalating national security scandal, sources familiar with the exchange told Axios.

The confrontation comes as Trump’s buddy and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces mounting scrutiny over his affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom U.S. intelligence officials have identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and US President Donald Trump shake hands at an 'Investing in America' event in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 30, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Huang has been embraced by Trump.

Leah Millis/REUTERS

Megaspeed is under investigation over suspected shipments of advanced Nvidia chips to China. The company reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of the processors, raising concerns they may have been diverted to Chinese firms in breach of U.S. export restrictions.

Alice Huang is accused of using her connections with Jensen Huang and Nvidia distributors to help secure the chips for Chinese companies.

Nvidia disclosed Sunday that its board would investigate Huang, 63, after he informed directors of his intimate relationship with Alice Huang. Huang has denied having any knowledge of an espionage operation.

During Thursday’s meeting, Bessent reportedly demanded to know why Megaspeed remained off the government’s blacklist despite mounting concerns about its activities.

A photo illustration of Donald Trump and Jensen Huang.
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“How come Megaspeed isn’t on the entities list?” he asked, according to a source briefed on the discussion.

Lutnick appeared caught off guard by the question, initially struggling to respond before telling the Treasury secretary: “I don’t know. I’ll look into it.”

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account.

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account.

WeChat

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

According to sources who spoke to Axios, Lutnick has spent much of the past year reversing or obstructing attempts by other administration officials to impose consequences on Megaspeed. His reluctance reportedly stemmed from fears that targeting the company could inflame already-sensitive trade relations with Beijing.

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That resistance allegedly continued despite Lutnick receiving a detailed warning memorandum prepared by National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which laid out the national security concerns surrounding Megaspeed.

Officials from the White House and intelligence agencies have reportedly been pushing the Commerce Department to intervene since autumn 2025. Yet the company remained outside the government’s restricted entities framework.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his wife Lori Huang arrive for a state dinner held by US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Washington, D.C., US, September 24, 2026.

Jensen Huang had admitted being unfaithful to his wife of more than 40 years, Lori.

Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Commerce Undersecretary Kessler had abruptly halted an investigation into Megaspeed following intervention from Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Huang has continued to enjoy the support of his powerful political ally in the White House.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 8, 2026.
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Trump publicly defended the Nvidia chief when questioned about the controversy, describing him as an honorable businessman and suggesting he might have a legitimate explanation for the allegations.

“He’s a fine person, in my opinion,” Trump said. “I think he’s an honorable guy, I think he probably has an excuse for it.”

The president added that Huang had “done an amazing job for our country.”

According to The New York Times, American officials briefed Trump in May about Alice Huang’s alleged links to the Chinese government and major U.S. semiconductor manufacturers

Despite the warnings, Trump reportedly brought Jensen Huang along on his subsequent trip to China later that month.

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Martha McHardy
Martha McHardyReporter

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