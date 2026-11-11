WHITE HOUSE SHOWDOWN Trump Goons’ Tense Situation Room Clash Is Leaked Bessent grilled Lutnick over why a company accused of helping China obtain restricted Nvidia chips escaped sanctions. ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

A tense clash erupted in Trump’s Situation Room as Scott Bessent grilled a top official over why a company accused of supplying China with U.S. technology escaped sanctions.

Bessent put Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on the spot during Thursday’s gathering, confronting him over the failure to blacklist Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer at the center of an escalating national security scandal, sources familiar with the exchange told Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

The confrontation comes as Trump’s buddy and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces mounting scrutiny over his affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom U.S. intelligence officials have identified as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

Huang has been embraced by Trump. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Megaspeed is under investigation over suspected shipments of advanced Nvidia chips to China. The company reportedly purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of the processors, raising concerns they may have been diverted to Chinese firms in breach of U.S. export restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alice Huang is accused of using her connections with Jensen Huang and Nvidia distributors to help secure the chips for Chinese companies.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Nvidia disclosed Sunday that its board would investigate Huang, 63, after he informed directors of his intimate relationship with Alice Huang. Huang has denied having any knowledge of an espionage operation.

During Thursday’s meeting, Bessent reportedly demanded to know why Megaspeed remained off the government’s blacklist despite mounting concerns about its activities.

“How come Megaspeed isn’t on the entities list?” he asked, according to a source briefed on the discussion.

Lutnick appeared caught off guard by the question, initially struggling to respond before telling the Treasury secretary: “I don’t know. I’ll look into it.”

Alice Huang and Jensen Huang in a picture posted on her WeChat account. WeChat

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

According to sources who spoke to Axios, Lutnick has spent much of the past year reversing or obstructing attempts by other administration officials to impose consequences on Megaspeed. His reluctance reportedly stemmed from fears that targeting the company could inflame already-sensitive trade relations with Beijing.

Play Video

That resistance allegedly continued despite Lutnick receiving a detailed warning memorandum prepared by National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which laid out the national security concerns surrounding Megaspeed.

Officials from the White House and intelligence agencies have reportedly been pushing the Commerce Department to intervene since autumn 2025. Yet the company remained outside the government’s restricted entities framework.

Jensen Huang had admitted being unfaithful to his wife of more than 40 years, Lori. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Commerce Undersecretary Kessler had abruptly halted an investigation into Megaspeed following intervention from Nvidia.

Meanwhile, Huang has continued to enjoy the support of his powerful political ally in the White House.

Trump publicly defended the Nvidia chief when questioned about the controversy, describing him as an honorable businessman and suggesting he might have a legitimate explanation for the allegations.

“He’s a fine person, in my opinion,” Trump said. “I think he’s an honorable guy, I think he probably has an excuse for it.”

The president added that Huang had “done an amazing job for our country.”

According to The New York Times, American officials briefed Trump in May about Alice Huang’s alleged links to the Chinese government and major U.S. semiconductor manufacturers

Despite the warnings, Trump reportedly brought Jensen Huang along on his subsequent trip to China later that month.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register