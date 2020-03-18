Doomsday Mom’s Lawyer Slams ‘Conjecture’ but Gives No Answers About Missing Kids
Doomsday mom Lori Vallow’s remaining attorney is warning against “conjecture, innuendos, and or speculation” regarding her case—but providing no information about where her missing children might be. Mark Means said in a statement this week that his client is “entitled to all the privileges and rights that accompany our cornerstone belief of innocents, until proven beyond a reasonable doubt otherwise. It is this innocence that [she] assertively maintains regarding all charges.” His comments come after two other defense attorneys left the case for unknown reasons—and the judge recused himself at the request of Means. Vallow, who is obsessed with doomsday scenarios and married to an author of apocalyptic novels, is being held in Utah on charges of deserting 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J., who have not been seen since September. She has not cooperated with police, who are also looking into the death of her last husband and the death of new husband’s first wife.