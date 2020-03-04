Doomsday Mom Invokes the Fifth as She’s Extradited to Idaho

It doesn’t seem like doomsday mom Lori Vallow is ready to answer any questions about her missing children.

At a brief hearing on Wednesday in Hawaii before Vallow is extradited to Idaho on a red-eye flight, her attorney said he was invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination and should not be questioned on the trip.

The judge noted that once Idaho officials take custody of Vallow, her court no longer has any jurisdiction over the case.

“Yes, but I want to make a record of that so her Idaho attorney can suppress any statements they may try to elicit,” defense lawyer Craig De Costa said.

Vallow, wearing an orange jumpsuit, stood next to De Costa, her ankles shackled.

A team from Idaho was already in Kauai, ready to take her back to Rexburg, where she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Vallow is charged with desertion of 17-year-old Tylee and 7-year-old J.J., who have not been seen since September; contempt of a court order to produce the children; and promoting a criminal act for allegedly asking a friend to falsely tell police she was watching J.J.

Rexburg police have said they believe Tylee and J.J. are in danger but have not provided details on why they think so. They do say that Vallow and her new husband, doomsday author Chad Daybell, have not cooperated in the hunt for the kids.

In a brief statement issued weeks ago by their Idaho attorney, Vallow and Daybell denied any wrongdoing. Vallow’s Hawaii lawyer claimed she did not produce the children because she did not want them to go into foster care—but that does not explain why she allegedly lied to police who came to the house to check on them.

The children’s disappearance also focused scrutiny on the deaths of Vallow’s and Daybell’s previous spouses: Charles Vallow was shot to death in July by Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense; and Daybell’s wife Tammy died of unknown causes in October and has since been exhumed.

Vallow, 46, and Daybell, 51, both members of a community of doomsday preppers, married weeks after he was widowed.