Driver Who Plowed Into Migrant Workers Says He ‘Panicked’: Cops
CUFFED
A man who drove his SUV into six farm workers at a Walmart in North Carolina was arrested on Monday and told investigators it was an accident after which he had panicked, authorities said. Daniel Gonzalez, 68, was accompanied by family members when he turned himself in on Monday and was charged with felony hit and run over the incident a day earlier, the Lincolnton Police Department said. “The family members said he told them he was parking at Walmart and hit the gas by accident,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The family members said he told them he panicked and left the scene.” All six of the farm workers were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Their employer, Jeff Crotts of Knob Creek Farm in Lawndale, said the group are in the U.S. on agricultural visas for seasonal farm staff.