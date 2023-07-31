CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Six Migrant Workers Hit by SUV in ‘Intentional Assault,’ Police Say
SCARY
Read it at NBC News
An SUV drove into a group of six migrant workers outside a Walmart in North Carolina on Sunday in what appears to have been a deliberate attack, authorities said. Police allege that the incident in Lincolnton was “an intentional assault with a vehicle” which left all of the victims hospitalized with various injuries. “None of the injuries appear to be life threatening,” the Lincolnton Police Department said in a Facebook post. The public were also asked for help in finding the driver and vehicle involved. “The vehicle is an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack,” the department wrote. “The driver was described as an older white male. The motives of the suspect are still under investigation.”