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Paralympian Ezra Frech is opening up about a prosthetic mishap he experienced during his finale performance on Dancing with the Stars.

The 21-year-old athlete and his professional partner, Daniella Karagach, 33, secured a historic victory on Nov. 24, as Frech became the first amputee and youngest male star to win—but not without an unexpected challenge.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach won the Season 35 championship of "Dancing with the Stars" on Nov. 24. Eric McCandless/Eric McCandless/Disney

Frech described the moment his prosthetic fell off mid-dance in a Nov. 25 interview with Good Morning America.

“Last night was crazy. We started our freestyle without the prosthetic. That was a creative choice,” he said.

“And things went a little off script, and I wasn’t able to suction my leg on, and I knew it wasn’t on,” he continued. “And sometimes, when that happens, it’ll re-suction, but it didn’t. It came off.”

The moment Daniella Karagach told Ezra Frech to put his prosthetic back on mid-dance on the "Dancing with the Stars" finale. BBC Studios

The two-time para-track and field gold medalist said he was about to finish the rest of the dance without his leg on, but he heard Karagach telling him to put it back on as they danced.

“I kind of blacked out, and then we ended up finishing the dance,” Frech said.

Paralympian Ezra Frech of the United States celebrates after winning gold on Sept. 3, 2024. Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/REUTERS

The champions poked fun at the mishap in a Nov. 25 Instagram video, writing, “Team ‘Footloose’ definitely had a foot loose last night.”

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach and Paralympian Ezra Frech were paired together for season 35 of "Dancing with the Stars." Andrew Eccles/Andrew Eccles/Disney

Contestants on the 21-year-long show typically come up with unique team names for the season. Team Footloose was the name for Frech and Karagach’s team.

Several fans commented their support on the post.

“Who would’ve thought the team name was, in a way, a manifestation,” the haircare brand Eva NYC wrote.

The "DWTS" champions, dubbed "Team Footloose," poked fun at the prosthetic mishap in a Nov. 25 Instagram video. Instagram

“You kicked off that Sunday shoe, but it made the dance!!!! So powerful,” another fan said.

“Best footloose dance I’ve ever seen,” added another person.

Two-time para-track and field gold medalist Ezra Frech during the USATF Championships press conference at the Graduate Hotel Eugene. Kirby Lee/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Frech, who was born without his left knee, shin bone, and several fingers, has used his platform on the show and as an athlete to advocate for disability visibility, representation, and inclusion.

Celebrity and pro pair Amber Glenn, an Olympic figure skater, and Pasha Pashkov came in second place, with Connor Wood, a comedian, and Rylee Arnold following in third.