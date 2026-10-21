TRY AGAIN Musk Brutally Mocked for Attempt to Scare Dems “All bark no bite,” one user said.

Elon Musk’s thinly veiled attempt to threaten Democrats backfired brutally on his own social media platform.

The world’s richest man, 55, channeled Jesus Christ in response to Politico’s reporting that Democrats are drawing up a list of potential investigations into Musk that they could launch if they retake Congress after the midterm elections.

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Democratic lawmakers told the outlet that they were keen to investigate the “astounding” number of conflicts of interest involving Musk, citing his potential role in throttling Ukraine’s access to Starlink and his disastrous tenure as cost cutter-in-chief at DOGE.

“Live by the sword, die by the sword,” Musk wrote in an X post on Wednesday, quoting The Bible. “Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets …”

Elon Musk on X

But the threat fell flat. X users flooded the comments on Musk’s post to mock him for the cringey statement.

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“You had ‘higher than top secret clearance’ to root out and find the scammers and did nothing. Empty promises and empty threats. Pure theater,” popular tech YouTuber Zack Nelson, known online as JerryRigEverything, said.

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“All bark no bite,” a user who identifies as a “progressive” said. “No one is scared Elon.”

“Threatening Congress so they don’t investigate you… gosh, sounds exactly like something an innocent man does,” another user chimed in.

@KCAtTheBallot on X

Several others ripped into Musk over a bombshell Wall Street Journal report that he ordered Starlink, his satellite internet service provider, to slow down a military-grade version used by Ukraine.

“You gave aid and comfort to Putin you traitor,” political scientist Rachel Bitcofer said.

“You are the one who has been living by the sword for far too long,” one user wrote. “Your betrayal of Ukraine in support of Putin this week is just the latest example.”

“Found him,” another quipped, tagging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Send the drones.”

@BenjaminPDixon on X

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senior Democrats are mulling how different panels can target Musk and his myriad businesses, according to Politico.

“What happens when one guy gets a giant contract from the government and then uses it to do something that shuts down communication in a war that has been extremely important to the United States to support Ukraine?” Rep. Pramila Jayapal told the outlet.

Rep. Maxine Dexter said she views Musk among “the well-connected billionaires, trillionaires who have seen government contracts as a way to subsidize their own company’s research, development, and bottom line.”

“We need to shut that down,” she said.

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