TAG TEAM Trump Goons’ Secret Scolding of Ukrainian Leader Exposed Trump’s negotiators lectured the Ukrainian leader not to be mean to their boss. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s top diplomatic goons laid into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for daring to criticize their boss.

The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, chided Zelensky over his response to Trump’s harsh criticisms during a closed-door meeting in Oslo on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, 80, has frequently attacked Zelensky, 48, during the war between Russia and Ukraine, but has ramped up his condemnations as of late.

The president has insisted that Zelensky be replaced as Ukraine’s peace negotiator and even as the nation’s leader, saying on Tuesday, “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”

Play Video

He complained that Ukraine has given the U.S. “nothing” in exchange for American assistance, and implied that Zelensky is at fault for prolonging the war started by Trump’s pal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump even claimed on Monday that “Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine,” and that “they haven’t been doing much,” despite Russian bombardments having escalated dramatically since last year.

Trump lashed out after Zelensky said his siding with Putin was a "historic mistake." Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Ukrainian leader gently pushed back against Trump’s abrasive broadside and criticized his deal to waive sanctions and purchase diesel fuel from Russia, saying the agreement was “victory” for Putin and left the autocrat “laughing.”

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Zelensky has also accused the U.S. of delaying shipments of vital interceptor missiles and sounded the alarm over restricted access to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network, which is crucial for Ukrainian forces to defend against Russian drone attacks.

Play Video

In Oslo, the two negotiators told the Ukrainian leader that his response to Trump’s vitriol had enraged the president, a person familiar with the exchange told the Times.

Witkoff and Kushner, who attended the meeting virtually, both complained about certain remarks Zelensky had made, the outlet reported, but the Ukrainian leader defended himself at times during the discussion. “I never said that,” he said at one point.

The two Trump goons scolded Zelensky in Oslo on Tuesday. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

However, Zelensky appeared to yield to the American pressure and offered a tame yet positive assessment of the meeting to journalists afterward, according to the Times.

“We are thankful to the American side,” he said, referring to the U.S. decision to resume intelligence aid to Ukraine.

He said he had a “very constructive dialogue” with Witkoff and Kushner and that a conversation he had with Secretary of State Marco Rubio before his arrival in Oslo produced “positive signals from the American side.”

“But,” he said, “it was very constructive between us because all of us want peace: Ukraine, Europe, United States.”

Zelensky was joined by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Oslo. Cornelius Poppe/via REUTERS

Zelensky added that he hopes Ukraine’s access to Starlink would be restored “maybe in 48 hours,” according to The Hill.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the State Department for comment.

Witkoff, 69, and Kushner, 45, have been Trump’s go-to goons for international diplomacy, even though his son-in-law isn’t a government official.

Witkoff raised eyebrows during a face-to-face meeting with Putin, 74, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Wednesday, where he lauded the accused war criminal as a “humanitarian.”

“You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian,” he told Putin. “You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that. I commend you, and I thank you again.”

Play Video

Putin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has been responsible for approximately 700,000 deaths, including at least 17,000 Ukrainian civilians, 150,000 Ukrainian military personnel, and more than 500,000 Russian soldiers.

He is currently wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including the unlawful transfer of children from occupied Ukrainian territory into Russia.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register