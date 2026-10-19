WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY? Trump Sells Out Ukraine in Unhinged White House Meltdown The extraordinary broadside came after Zelensky warned that Trump was on the wrong side of history by siding with Putin.

Donald Trump has lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting he was responsible for his country’s bloodshed while defending the administration’s decision to ease sanctions on Russia.

In an eyebrow-raising tirade at the White House on Monday, the U.S. president also suggested replacing Zelensky as Ukraine’s peace negotiator and claimed the European leader could have secured a better deal long ago—if only he’d listened to Trump.

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US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House en route to Kansas, in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The 80-year-old also lamented that the U.S. had given Ukraine a lot while receiving “nothing” in return, and said he was open to meeting Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping without Zelensky present.

“Zelensky doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Trump said when asked about Zelensky’s recent concerns that he was on “the wrong side of history” by cozying up to Putin.

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“He should have had this war settled a long time ago. If he would have listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he’d have a million people living from his side.

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House en route to Kansas, in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“And to be honest, I think it’s time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine (for an end to the war) because what’s happened? … A tremendous number of people are dead. They’re losing their male population. Ukraine could have had this thing settled a long time ago if he would have listened to me.”

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The extraordinary broadside came after Zelensky warned that an agreement with Russia was “victory” for Putin and had left the Russian leader “laughing”.

Trump claimed he would end the war on or before the first day of his second term. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Ukrainian president also acknowledged feeling “betrayed” following the U.S. president’s decision to relax sanctions on Russian diesel—a move that provides economic relief to Moscow’s war machine.

“This is not the right side of history,” Zelensky said, directly cautioning Trump.

Trump’s tirade on Monday while easing economic pressure on Russia places him at odds with a significant bloc of his own party, which has backed tougher measures against Russia.

Graham claims he convinced Trump to commit to a war while on the golf course. Lindsey Graham/X

“I have righteous anger, and it’s palpable anger on this whole thing,” Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska told National Review last week.

“I can’t believe we’ve got a president that is literally kissing Putin’s ass. He’s a Republican. Ronald Reagan’s rolling around in his grave.”

Nebraska GOP Rep. Don Bacon announced on Monday that he won't seek a third term in Congress. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The contrast is particularly stark following the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, Trump’s Republican ally and former golfing pal, who spent months pushing legislation to punish Russia and countries buying its oil.

The measure bearing Graham’s name finally passed the Senate 86-11 in August, demonstrating overwhelming bipartisan support for a harder line against Moscow.

Graham is also the late brother of newly minted South Carolina Senator Darlene Graham, who Trump has endorsed for this year’s midterms to serve a full term.

The late Lindsey Graham and many in the GOP had long argued that sanctions would give the U.S. greater leverage over Putin and help bring the war to an end.

The president’s latest remarks revived memories of his explosive February 2025 Oval Office confrontation with Zelensky, when Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukrainian leader in front of the cameras.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office during an extraordinary meeting in February 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

But Trump on Monday was unapologetic, telling reporters: “We’ve given a lot to Ukraine. They’ve given nothing to us. Remember that!”

Asked how relieving sanctions would help stop the war, he replied: “because that’s what I do for a living, and frankly, Zelensky is not helping.”

“I’ll tell ya what…Putin must be sitting on the greatest, most damning sh*t on Trump," said former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh, an outspoken Trump critic. “I mean, it must be gold. Just absolute gold.”

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