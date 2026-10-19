BE BESTED! Trump Belittles Melania to Her Face in Public Humiliation It was a dismissive moment given the work Melania had put into making the initiative a reality.

Donald Trump turned a White House celebration of Melania Trump’s latest policy initiative into an awkward moment on Monday, questioning whether her signature meant anything as they signed an executive order together.

The exchange came as the first lady unveiled a new push to improve women’s health, including a dedicated division at the National Institutes of Health and a White House task force—led by “Ice Maiden” Susie Wiles and Health Secretary RFK Jr.—to tackle longstanding gaps in medical research.

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US first lady Melania Trump speaks next to President Donald Trump at a signing ceremony of an executive order on women's health, spearheaded by first lady Melania Trump, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Umit Bektas/REUTERS

After signing the executive order on a table in front of guests in the Rose Garden, Trump gave his Sharpie pen to Melania and asked her to sign it, then told the crowd, “I don’t know if her signature means anything.”

The comment prompted uncomfortable laughs from some guests, while Melania smiled politely and responded, “Yours is the most important.”

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It was a somewhat dismissive moment given the work Melania had put into making the initiative a reality.

She had lobbied her husband to act on women’s health and organized working sessions with doctors, federal health officials and other experts to help shape the plan.

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Speaking in the Rose Garden, the first lady laid out her vision for a “new standard for women’s health in America,” emphasizing the need to modernize care, close research gaps and accelerate the discovery of treatments and cures.

“Previous generations fought for women’s rights,” she told the audience.

“Our generation will fight to discover the cures that will ensure a woman can live her life in health and to the fullest.”

Wiles will lead the White House task force, whose role has come under scrutiny in recent days amid internal rifts in Trump’s orbit, and Kennedy Jr., whose department oversees NIH.

But Kennedy’s role leading a women’s task force raised eyebrows on Monday, with some observers questioning why they didn’t choose another woman with health experience.

US President Donald Trump presents asigned executive order on women's health, spearheaded by first lady Melania Trump, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas Umit Bektas/REUTERS

The project adds to Melania’s growing portfolio of causes in her second term, following her work on foster care reform and expanding access to artificial intelligence in education. Her previous signature initiative, “Be Best,” focused on children’s well-being, online safety, and drug abuse.

But the signing ceremony also reminded everyone of the limits of her formal role: executive orders are presidential acts, and the authority to issue them belongs to the president, not the first lady.

Nonetheless, Trump praised his wife for her initiative and seemed in awe of her signature as she signed.

“Oh! That looks very similar!” he beamed as he compared hers to his.

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