BOX-OFFICE FIGHT Elizabeth Holmes Film’s Huge Haul Humiliates Melania Trump MAGA insists ‘Melania’ was a success, but a much lower-budget picture has severely outperformed it. The Daily Beast/Getty/A24

The Elizabeth Holmes documentary has scored big at the box office, massively outperforming first lady Melania Trump’s Amazon Prime movie.

A24’s You Can See Everything, made by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, has stunned critics and is already breaking records.

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The movie, which details the life of the Theranos founder after her fraud conviction, has earned the highest opening weekend for a non-concert documentary since Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004.

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything." A24

Deadline reports that You Can See Everything took in about $15 million, adding that the film boasted “2,000-plus sellouts and lines around the block.” Moore’s documentary made $23.9 million in its opening weekend.

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Fielder’s movie was released in just 855 theaters across the U.S. and Canada. It came in second at the box office this past weekend, trailing only Paramount’s Street Fighter, which opened in 3,575 venues and made $30 million.

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And the doc also surpassed Melania Trump’s 2026 film, which MAGA and the White House insisted was a flyaway success. Melania, the Brett Ratner-directed, Amazon MGM-produced documentary, pulled in $7.1 million in its January opening weekend across 1,778 locations, according to Box Office Mojo.

Melania described her documentary as "beautiful," "emotional," and "fashionable." Variety/Variety via Getty Images

It went on to rake in $16 million in its total domestic run — which the Holmes documentary nearly surpassed in its opening weekend alone.

The picture traces Holmes, the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire turned disgraced grifter, in the 34 days before her prison sentence begins. The 3-hour-long feature reveals Holmes’s relationship with partner Billy Evans, the truth behind her MAGA evolution, and her reaction to being portrayed by Emmy-winning actress Amanda Seyfried.

Melania, which was described as “a bribe” from billionaire Jeff Bezos, also cost a massive $27 million to produce and market. You Can See Everything had a total production budget of about $7 million and marketing costs of less than $10 million.

The latter is also boasting a 99 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Melania sits at 9 percent.

You Can See Everything is described by the Daily Beast’s Kevin Fallon as a “thrilling experience.”

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“Not only will it go down as the coolest movie of the year (get ready for months of film bros talking your ear off about it), it will also get accolades not typically afforded non-fiction films: Mark my words, this will be the first documentary nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars,” he writes.

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