Elizabeth Holmes’ Reaction to Emmy Winner’s Spot-On Portrayal Revealed
The convicted fraudster is seen watching the TV show about her life in the new film, “You Can See Everything.”
Elizabeth Holmes’ tearful reaction to watching Amanda Seyfried portray her in The Dropout has been revealed in the new film, You Can See Everything.
In Nathan Fielder’s bombshell documentary, the director, 43, learns Holmes, 42, has never seen The Dropout, the biographical miniseries about the Theranos founder’s rise and rapid fall.
Seyfried, 40, played Holmes in the show, chronicling the Silicon Valley disgrace from when she dropped out of Stanford to the disintegration of her business—and her reputation. Seyfried won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the role.
[WARNING: Spoilers follow.]
In the documentary, Fielder suggests Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, watch the show. They comply at first, until Holmes breaks down in tears when Seyfried yells, “Get me the f---ing money,” at Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison. Holmes’ partner closes the laptop they were watching on and embraces her as Fielder awkwardly leaves the room.
Fielder’s bombshell documentary premiered in theaters on Oct. 16. He and co-director Lance Oppenheim filmed the movie in the weeks leading up to Holmes’ 2023 imprisonment for fraud.
After Holmes’ 11-year prison sentence began, Fielder enlisted Seyfried to play Holmes in several reenactments of interactions he couldn’t capture on film. (The Federal Bureau of Prisons has since approved Holmes’ early release request on Sept. 24, and Holmes will move from prison to a residential halfway house in Texas next year).
In Fielder’s film, Seyfried and Fielder met with Evans, 33. The atmosphere grew tense when Evans admitted he admires Charlie Kirk, whom Seyfried has spoken against. Evans also says in the film that he has power of attorney over Holmes, which means he controls her X account. He added that he sometimes writes and shares posts without Holmes’ approval or knowledge.
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The revelation calls into question whether Holmes played any role in her pro-Trump posts, or whether Evans was solely responsible. Evans and Holmes have two children together.
In The Dropout, Seyfried dons Holmes’ signature black turtleneck and red lipstick, which she ditched after investigators revealed Theranos as a corporate scam. In 2022, Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Holmes as well, this time in a movie from director Adam McKay.
Lawrence dropped out after seeing Seyfried’s performance, saying, “I thought she was terrific. I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.”
“They’re not playing me,” Holmes allegedly said about the actresses at the time. “They’re playing a character I created.”
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