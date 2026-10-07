BAD BLOOD Nathan Fielder Reveals Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Tried to Derail Film Billy Evans made Nathan Fielder and his film crew “uncomfortable.”

Nathan Fielder has revealed that he cut off contact with Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, after he tried to manipulate the bombshell documentary You Can See Everything.

The film follows Fielder, 43, as he lives with Holmes, 42, and Evans, 33, in the weeks leading up to Holmes’ prison sentence for fraud. It explores Holmes’ enigmatic persona as Fielder tries to understand the motives behind her scam biotech company, Theranos. Evans, the father of Holmes’ two children, features prominently in the film, which premieres in theaters on Oct. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything." A24

Director Lance Oppenheim, 30, said that neither Holmes nor Evans has seen the documentary. He and Fielder discussed the film after a Los Angeles screening on Tuesday night.

“Neither of them have seen the film,” Oppenheim told moderator Bill Hader. “Elizabeth is still incarcerated; Billy hasn’t seen it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fielder said that Evans “started trying to exert a level of control over the process that made it very hard to engage with him, and it was uncomfortable for us and A24.”

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“We sort of had to stop,” he added. “Communication broke down basically, and we’ve been in that state for a little bit. So it’s been challenging in that way.”

Evans is the multi-millionaire heir to a luxury hotel chain. In 2025, he founded an unlaunched medical diagnostics and artificial intelligence company called Haemanthus, which is derived from the Greek for “blood flower.” Holmes has been advising Evans from her Texas prison perch, according to NPR. Evans has drawn criticism for venturing into biotech when a jury found Holmes guilty of four felony counts of investor fraud in the same industry.

Nathan Fielder lived with Holmes and her family in the weeks leading up to her prison sentence. A24

Evans and Holmes met in 2017 at a charity event when Theranos was under investigation for fraud.

“I fell in love in that first conversation,” Evans tells Fielder in the You Can See Everything trailer. Fielder asked Evans if he was worried Holmes was “scamming” him when they met.

“One hundred percent,” Evans replied. “But what did she have to gain from me?”

“Well,” Fielder said, “isn’t your family rich?”

Holmes, who came out as a MAGA supporter this past month, began an 11-year fraud sentence in May 2023. In December 2025, she formally asked President Donald Trump, 80, for early release. The Federal Bureau of Prisons approved her request on Sept. 24. Holmes will move from prison to a residential halfway house in Texas next year. She maintains her innocence.

Elizabeth Holmes lifts weights inside the gym at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, U.S., August 4, 2025. REUTERS/Adrees Latif Adrees Latif/REUTERS

Fielder is still flummoxed about why Holmes let him live with her during her last few weeks of freedom. He’s also processing the whole endeavor, trying to parse through and make sense of his experience.

“I still am not sure to this day what I experienced, and it’s one of the reasons I’m excited for it to come out and more people see it,” Fielder said. “It was just a small group for so long, and I actually think maybe it being out there, everyone can help me understand what I went through.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register