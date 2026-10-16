POWER PLAY MAGA Secret at Heart of Bombshell Elizabeth Holmes Doc Exposed Nathan Fielder’s “You Can See Everything” documentary has revealed the truth about Elizabeth Holmes’ MAGA tweets. A24

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, has emerged as the manipulative MAGA villain responsible for the convicted Theranos fraudster’s embrace of Donald Trump.

Nathan Fielder’s revelatory documentary, You Can See Everything, follows Holmes, 42, and Evans, the father of her two young children, in the weeks before Holmes’ 11-year prison sentence, which began in May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Bureau of Prisons approved her request for early release on Sept. 24. Since 2025, Holmes has used her X account to proclaim her innocence and express cryptic support for President Donald Trump, 80, and his administration.

[WARNING: Spoilers for You Can See Everything below.]

ADVERTISEMENT

Fielder’s documentary reveals a huge twist: Evans, 33, a millionaire hotel heir, obtained power of attorney over Holmes, which has allowed him to, among other things, fully control her X account. Evans admits in the film that he often posts without Holmes’ knowledge or approval, though he said Holmes writes “80 percent” of the posts he sends.

Sign up for the obsessed newsletter Get the best of Obsessed delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Still, Evans said that, as Holmes, “I can literally do anything.”

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary "You Can See Everything." A24

Holmes’ X account has become a barrage of pro-Trump tweets. Her account shared posts praising the president, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk, Vice President JD Vance, and RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement. She also wrote in 2025, “All life is precious and worth fighting for. We must protect it and defend it,” about her 2022 pregnancy, adding that she “would never” have an abortion.

“We are winning,” Holmes’ account wrote in a quote tweet of Trump’s account on Sept. 25.

X

Evans’ shocking admission calls into question whether Holmes has had any involvement in creating and sharing these posts.

Two days after that Trump retweet, Holmes tweeted that “Starting now, all posts in my own words will be marked -EAH. Posts without that signature are from the team managing this account.”

Play Video

But the biggest revelation about Evans’ personal politics comes in a bombshell scene in the documentary, where he meets with Fielder and actress Amanda Seyfried, who won an Emmy for portraying Holmes in the miniseries The Dropout.

Fielder enlisted Seyfried to act as Holmes in reenactments in the documentary after Holmes went to prison. Seyfried came under fire in 2025 for calling Kirk “hateful” after his assassination. She addressed backlash by saying she’s “not f--king apologizing” and that her remarks were “pretty damn factual.”

In the film, Evans criticizes Seyfried for her statements, proclaiming himself a fan of Charlie Kirk and saying, “I’ve got vengeance in my heart.” A stunned Seyfried stands by her description of Kirk and is clearly disgusted with Evans, both in terms of his politics and his treatment of Holmes. She even tells Fielder at one point that she would do anything she can to help split them up.

Amanda Seyfried poses before viewing the latest Tory Burch collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 10, 2026. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Fielder also exposed that Holmes scanned her face and body before she went to prison to create an AI likeness. The documentary shows that Evans is considering making the AI avatar available for the public. He dismisses concerns over people potentially using the AI version of Holmes in pornographic or otherwise inappropriate ways as inevitable. Evans hasn’t released the avatar to the public, but he said that he would “let people do whatever they want with it.”

Additionally, Evans struck a deal with A24 to make money off the documentary. In a meeting with studio executives, he asked Holmes to leave the room before negotiating. It’s unclear whether Holmes knew about his efforts. After Evans made the deal, she told Fielder, “I’m not making any money or having any economic interest in this whatsoever.” Viewers are left wondering whether she misled him with that statement or whether Evans made secret deals to profit behind her back.

At the end of the documentary, Fielder reveals that Evans rescinded his claims for financial compensation.

Nathan Fielder lived with Holmes and her family in the weeks leading up to her prison sentence. A24

Evans also interrupted many conversations between Holmes and Fielder about Theranos. Fielder said Evans made the crew “uncomfortable” and tried to “exert a level of control” over the film. “Communication broke down basically,” Fielder added in a Q&A about the film last week.

Days before the documentary’s theatrical release, Holmes’ account tweeted without her signature, “I really don’t think you are ready for this doc.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register