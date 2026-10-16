HUGE MISTAKE Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Breaks Silence on Explosive Documentary Billy Evans said the film might be “the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans knows the upcoming documentary about her may not help her public image as intended—or his.

Evans appeared on the All-In podcast with host David Friedberg, where he broke his silence on Nathan Fielder’s new film, You Can See Everything, for the first time.

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“I have not yet seen it,” he said, but “the intention of the film is to... allow other people to sit with her and to make up their own minds.”

Evans said Holmes "looks insane" in the documentary's trailer. A24

Evans, a tech entrepreneur and millionaire hotel heir who started a similar company to the one that landed Holmes in prison, admitted that, at least in the trailer, “She looks insane.” The “music” doesn’t help, he added.

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He added that the documentary could be “the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes alongside her boyfriend Billy Evans, leaves a hearing at the Robert E. Peckham U.S. Courthouse on March 17, 2023 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in court for a restitution hearing. (Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images) Philip Pacheco/Getty Images

Holmes was charged and imprisoned for defrauding investors of more than $140 million by spreading elaborate falsehoods about her health technology startup, Theranos. Despite convictions on several fraud counts, the disgraced founder maintains her innocence. She surrendered to prison in May 2023 after she was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months.

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Thanks in part to Trump’s First Step Act, enacted during his first term, Holmes’ sentence has been steadily shortening. In December 2025, she formally asked President Donald Trump for early release, according to Bloomberg. Her petition remains listed as “pending” with the Department of Justice, but the president has already helped the convicted fraudster, Evans said.

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The First Step Act has “really been one of the most incredible pieces of legislation that helps bring my wife home sooner,” Evans said. “She can earn 16 days off of her sentence for every 30 days that she’s there, if she’s doing programming… As of now, the expectation is that she could be at a halfway house in the second quarter of next year.”

Holmes’ admiration for Trump shows up in posts on her X account, but in You Can See Everything, Evans admits he obtained power of attorney over Holmes, which enables him to fully control it. Holmes writes “80 percent” of the posts, he claims, but ultimately he can “literally do anything” as Holmes.

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary "You Can See Everything." A24

Evans met Holmes in 2017, and refers to her as his wife, despite not being legally married. They share two young children, William, born in July 2021, and Invicta, born around February 2023, according to People.

“There’s been a lot of people who have told her story, and that narrative is pretty ossified,” Evans said. Amanda Seyfried portrayed Holmes in 2022’s The Dropout, for which she won an Emmy. “So the whole idea was, here she is. See her and make up your own mind as a person. It’s not to relitigate the case.”

“It was to have people see who she is,” he explained, describing that the people he loves most thought he was “crazy” to start up a romance with Holmes. “In the beginning, every single one of these people are like, ‘Billy, you are crazy. What are you doing? Do you know who she is?’ And I’d tell them, ‘I understand why you feel that way. But just meet her.’”

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything." A24

While Evans hoped the film would portray Holmes the way they’d hoped, the internet began to interpret her negatively as soon as the first teaser was released.

This, despite the “control” Fielder said Evans tried to exert over the film. Fielder revealed in a post-screening Q&A that Evans “started trying to exert a level of control over the process that made it very hard to engage with him, and it was uncomfortable for us and A24.” He added, “We sort of had to stop. Communication broke down, basically, and we’ve been in that state for a little bit. So it’s been challenging in that way.”

Asked whether he was “nervous” about how his wife’s full-length portrayal in the film will come off to audiences, Evans concluded, “There’s certainly concern, but you know, ultimately it’s our decision.”

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