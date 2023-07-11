Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes’ Jail Sentence Reduced by 2 Years
GOT CUT SOME SLACK
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes just had her sentence cut by about two years, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records. Holmes, who was slated to serve 11 1/2 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy, will now spend just over nine years behind bars. The fraudster reported to a prison in Texas on May 30 after being found guilty in November 2022 for defrauding investors in her sham blood-testing startup. She has also been ordered to pay her victims $250 a month after her release from prison, although her lawyers have argued she has “limited financial means” to do so. A federal appeals court previously shot down her bid to stay out of prison amid attempts to appeal her conviction. Holmes is set to be released on Dec. 29, 2032. It is unclear why the length of her sentence changed.