MIXED SIGNALS Elon Musk Sparks Fresh Mystery Over His Love Life The world’s richest man appears to be playing online relationship games with the mother of four of his children. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is raising eyebrows with a confusing message he’s sent to one of his exes.

Musk, 55, has re-followed Shivon Zilis, his former partner of several years and mother of his four children, just weeks after he appeared to unfollow her on the social media platform he owns, X.

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Earlier this month, Zilis, 40, shared that her relationship with the world’s richest’s man had ended unexpectedly. In a post, she said she had gone “from in love to let go in a week with no warning.”

Musk and Zilis were believed to be together for about five years. Al Drago/Getty Images

“I’ve loved him more than life itself and he’s taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I am so beyond grateful for our children and they make every single day the best day of my life! I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and coparents,” the Canadian engineer wrote.

Shivon Zilis/X

She attached a screenshot of text messages she exchanged with Musk in which he apologized for not bringing her to a state dinner at the White House hosted by President Donald Trump on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Musk explained he would have invited her if he was aware that he could have brought a “significant other” as a plus-one, as many attendees did.

The texts purportedly exchanged between Musk and Zilis just last month. Shivon Zilis/X

“I’m hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness,” she added in the post.

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Now, after publicly unfollowing her, Musk appears to be trying to get back into the good graces of Zilis, the mother of Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus, all of whom she conceived with Musk.

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Their romance has been mostly private and cloaked in mystery. The couple welcomed twins Azure and Strider in November 2021, just one month before Exa Dark Sideræl, Musk’s second child with singer Claire Elise Boucher, who goes by the stage name Grimes, was born. Arcadia was born in 2024, and Seldon just last year.

Musk is known to have fathered at least 14 children by four separate mothers, including Shivon Zilis, pictured. Shivon Zilis/X

Musk is known to have had at least 14 children. In addition to his four with Zilis, Musk had six children with his first wife, Justine Musk, one of whom died in infancy. He had three with Boucher, and one with right-wing influencer Ashley St. Clair.

But some women in his life believe that there are actually many more Musk kids roaming the world, according to the forthcoming documentary Musk.

“Somebody on Elon’s side referred to us as ‘the breeders,’” Justine Musk said in the film’s trailer. “There’s 14 that are publicly known, but people around Elon believe that there’s many more.”

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