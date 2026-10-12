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MUSK-WIN RACES

Musk’s Jaw-Dropping Secret Scramble to Save Trump Exposed

The trillionaire is making history with his intervention in the midterms.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (L) receives the National Medal of Science from U.S. President Donald Trump during the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on October 08, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded some of the nation's highest scientific honors to technology leaders including Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su, Michael Dell, and Satya Nadella. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee/Getty Images

By Will Neal

Elon Musk is pouring record-breaking amounts of money into trying to save Republicans from a midterm wipeout.

The Tesla mogul, 55, has thrown an astonishing $366 million at groups backing GOP candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 elections for control of the House and Senate, the New York Times reports.

justine musk and elon
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That’s roughly $76 million more than the $290 million the world’s richest man is known to have invested to help get the president, 80, elected in 2024.

SpaceX AI Founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media as Trump listens on the White House driveway following a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room.

SpaceX AI Founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks to the media as Trump listens on the White House driveway after a meeting with tech leaders last month.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Sources familiar with Musk’s fundraising told the newspaper, which describes his donations as some of the largest in U.S. history, that he’s given even more in undisclosed donations over the past two election cycles.

Recipients include the Senate Leadership Fund, Congressional Leadership Fund, his own America PAC, the Republican Governors Association, and the Republican Attorneys General Association, along with the Lone Star Liberty PAC, which supports embattled Texas GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton.

“If Democrats take control of Washington and win key gubernatorial and attorney general races this November, then America risks becoming a socialist, woke, and borderless country,” Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for Musk’s America PAC, said.

“These robust investments have allowed the GOP apparatus to get its message out so Republicans can have a fighting chance to defy history,” he added.

Elon Musk

Musk at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2025—Argentine President Javier Milei gifted Musk the chainsaw while Musk led President Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” to cut government budgets.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

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Those comments refer to pre-midterm polling showing Democrats leading by up to 9 points on the generic congressional ballot, with previously safe Republican seats in deep-red states like Texas, Kansas, and South Carolina turning genuinely competitive.

Democrats’ momentum owes largely to Trump’s abysmal approval ratings, driven by his disastrous war of choice with Iran and widespread unaffordability, which he has dismissed as a “hoax.”

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 1: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon Zilis, a venture capitalist, arrive at Mar-a-Lago on February 1, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. The wedding of Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, and Erin Elmore, the State Department’s Art in Embassies director, is taking place today at Mar‑a‑Lago.
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Musk’s relationship with Trump has proven rocky since the president retook the White House last year. Their bromance peaked when Musk became the public face of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, leading a chaotic crusade to slash federal spending.

Things imploded after Musk left the administration in May 2025, branding the president’s signature “Big, Beautiful” spending package a “disgusting abomination” that threatened to undo all of his work under the supposed cost-saving initiative.

The pair then exchanged in a bitter series of tit-for-tat posts that saw Trump threaten to revoke the Tesla CEO’s lucrative government contracts, and Musk accuse the president of trying to cover up his ties to late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

But their messy divorce did not last. Musk returned to the fold not long after the shock killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

He has since attended Trump’s White House dinner for Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and even secured a seat at the president’s table during last month’s state banquet for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Daily Beast has contacted Musk’s representatives, the White House, and the Republican National Committee for comment on this story.

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Will Neal
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