The president’s youngest son, Barron, made a rare public appearance to see the turkeys.

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President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, has reemerged to attend his father’s ceremonial turkey pardon.

Barron, 20, appeared at the White House on Tuesday alongside his mother, first lady Melania Trump, for a Thanksgiving ceremony. His half-siblings, Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany, were not there.

Barron Trump, spotted leaving the White House after the annual White House turkey pardon on the South Lawn on November 24, 2026. ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

During the event, Trump declared both turkeys, “Freedom” and “Feathers,” to be safe from this year’s Thanksgiving plates.

Trump said he had “heard better” names–Freedom and Feathers were chosen in an internet poll–but said they would be pardoned, regardless.

Trump pardoned the two birds. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Barron reportedly attends NYU’s Washington, D.C. campus, just blocks from the White House, yet he is hardly seen on the property.

The last time he was spotted at the White House was to attend his father’s UFC fight night over the summer. Prior to that, he had not been seen in public since February at the State of the Union.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barron at the UFC Freedom 250 event with his niece, Kai, who is just one year younger than him. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Barron keeps a low profile, like his mother, which she admitted during a phone interview Tuesday on The Scott Jennings Show.

“He’s, he’s private, he’s very selective as well as I am as well,” she explained.

She continued: “I gave him his choice, what he would like to do, or he’s, you know, [a] young adult now, so he’s in one way on his own, and I just hope that, you know, all of his dreams come true, and he could do what makes him happy.”

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It’s a switch-up for Melania, who just months ago proclaimed that her adult son still needed his mother’s full-time supervision.

“You need to be there for a child nonstop, especially when they need you, especially at that age that Barron is,” she told Fox Business.

Barron and his mother appear to be close. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Barron, whom the president calls “honey,” largely stays under the radar as he has no social media presence.

On campus, some classmates have reportedly described him as “weird” and someone who “doesn’t talk,” although others suspect he gets around the dating scene.

A “friend on campus” told NewsNation last summer that Barron “has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.”

Barron attends school just up the road from the White House. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

He was also wrapped up in a messy court battle between a man and his then-girlfriend in the U.K. early last year. During a video call with the woman he’d met on social media, Barron saw the man assaulting the woman, and immediately alerted U.K. police. She later told a London court Barron’s call “helped save my life.”

Matvei Rumiantsev, a Russian national, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to four years in prison.