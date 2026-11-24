The president’s youngest child is also his most private—a trait First Lady Melania Trump says comes from her.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Melania Trump says she and her son, Barron Trump, are both very private and “selective” about when they appear in public.

The first lady made the revelation, supported by their limited appearances in MAGA 2.0, during a phone interview Tuesday on The Scott Jennings Show, where she also said 20-year-old Barron is now free to make his own decisions.

Jennings asked Melania, “How is Barron doing, and how is his schooling going, and how’s he sort of processing all of this, having grown up with having his dad as president and his mom as first lady?”

Play Video

Melania answered that Barron is doing “fantastic” in his third year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“He’s studying, and he is doing great,” she said. “So he’s enjoying it, and I let him be the way—the life that he would like. He’s, he’s private, he’s very selective as well as I am as well.”

Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump all attended President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in February. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

She continued, “So, I gave him his choice, what he would like to do, or he’s, you know, young adult now, so he’s in one way on his own, and I just hope that, you know, all of his dreams come true, and he could do what makes him happy.”

The interview comes days after Melania’s new docuseries, aptly named Melania, The Series, revealed her dating advice for Barron, who is her only biological child and the president’s youngest of five, spanning three marriages.

Barron Trump attends the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House in June. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Melania did not confirm whether Barron is dating at NYU, but it has apparently been a topic of conversation between mother and son. Director Brett Ratner asked what her “advice” is for the 6’7 Barron.

Melania answered, “I always said, like, you know, it’s a dangerous world out there, and be careful,” she said.

She added, “We have very open communication regarding life. I will always be there for him. I am, and I will always be, and he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority.”

A “friend on campus” told NewsNation last summer that Barron “has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.”

Barron was also tied up in a messy domestic dispute between a British man and his girlfriend, with the youngest Trump calling the cops after he witnessed a woman he was speaking to on a video chat being harmed in January 2025. Matvei Rumiantsev, the woman’s then-boyfriend, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sentenced to four years in prison.

Barron’s last public appearance was the World Cup Final in July. Before that, his second-most recent appearance was to attend the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn for his father’s 80th birthday on June 14.

Similarly, Melania was also missing for much of the summer, with only one public appearance—on the Fourth of July—between those same two events that Barron attended.