The first lady’s latest bid for the limelight has been met with a deafening shrug.

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Melania Trump has been dealt a humiliating reality check after her docuseries failed to find an audience.

Melania: The Series, which airs exclusively on Trump-friendly billionaire Jeff Bezos’s Amazon Prime, has already been savaged by critics in a near-unanimous chorus of bad reviews.

“Calling it thin gruel would be an insult to the gruel industry,” The Guardian’s Stuart Heritage wrote.

Now, viewership numbers suggest that audiences are just as underwhelmed by the first lady’s vanity project.

Melania revealed herself to be obsessed with metrics earlier this year, repeatedly touting her critically panned movie as “record-breaking.” Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Streaming chart aggregator FlixPatrol shows that Melania: The Series made a brief appearance at No. 6 on Prime Video’s U.S. series chart Sunday, and then disappeared from the rankings afterward, Forbes reports.

The poor showing will come as a bitter pill for Melania, who celebrated on X earlier this year after Amazon’s own rankings declared her movie Melania the No. 1 film in the U.S.

The 56-year-old first lady revealed herself to be obsessed with metrics, repeatedly touting her critically panned movie as “record-breaking” after it became one of the highest-earning non-musical documentaries, earning roughly $7 million at the box office on its opening weekend.

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But many noted the film’s earnings were paltry relative to the $35 million Amazon spent on marketing the film—a record-level marketing budget for a documentary.

Amazon’s hefty investment in Melania’s movie and docuseries has fueled questions about possible corruption. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote to Amazon president and CEO Andy Jassy about whether Melania was a “box office gamble or bribe” or part of a “pay-to-play arrangement” with Trump.

Amazon, for its part, has repeatedly insisted that its involvement was purely commercial, telling news outlets earlier this year that it signed on “for one reason and one reason only—because we think customers are going to love it.”

At one point during the series, director Brett Ratner, whom six women have accused of sexual harassment or misconduct, asks Melania about her favorite book. “Of course, it’s Melania,” the first lady said, referring to her own 2024 memoir. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Amazon Prime and the White House press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In its brief runtime, Melania: The Series includes ridiculous gaffes, a look into Melania’s true feelings toward her 80-year-old husband, and the first lady’s ating advice for her son, NYU student Barron Trump.

The series, which is directed by Brett Ratner—whom six women have accused of sexual harassment or misconduct—has been annihilated by critics, who have called it “glossy propaganda” and “immediately outdated on arrival.”

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