The first lady gave rare insight into how she really feels about her husband.

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First lady Melania Trump takes aim at her husband’s cringeworthy dancing within the first few minutes of her new Amazon MGM series.

Melania, 56, has followed up on her widely panned eponymous film with a new two-part documentary, Melania, The Series. The first episode opens with the president, 80, and his wife sitting down for an interview in January 2025, five days before Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term.

The episode, entitled “Family and Trust,” sees Melania say she “doesn’t agree with everything he does or says.” Her remark is heard over footage of Trump doing his signature YMCA dance at the Commander in Chief Inaugural Ball that January.

"I’m not sure she loved it so much," Trump said about his wife's thoughts on his dancing. Amazon MGM

The president and his wife are asked by an unseen interviewer, “Who is more difficult, you or her?” Trump declares that he’s “much easier” to get along with than the public thinks, adding, “She could very well be more difficult.”

“He said, like, ‘Oh, she’s so difficult,’” Melania retorts from a private jet. “But I tell him the truth. I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are ‘yes people,’ and that’s not healthy.”

Melania has expressed her distaste for her husband’s dancing in the past.

U.S. President Donald Trump broke into a dance at the Commander in Chief Ball in January 2025. Daniel Cole/REUTERS/Daniel Cole

In the clip from Melania, The Series, Trump responds, “She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential. And when we were doing rallies, if, on occasion, I’d break into a dance, I’m not sure she loved it so much.”

Melania, smiling throughout this conversation, says, “Well, sometimes the situations were like, uh, I don’t think it’s the good day to dance. So.” The episode then pans to Trump, who gazes silently into the camera.

U.S. President Donald Trump dances to "YMCA" as he leaves the stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at Crossroads Arena on October 26, 2026 in Corinth, Mississippi. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The interaction between Melania and Trump offers some insight into their relationship, perhaps more so than her “chillingly vain” and “vapid” film did.

Melania, a box-office bomb, was panned by critics and audiences alike. The film cost Amazon a whopping $75 million and only drew in about $16.7 million worldwide.

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