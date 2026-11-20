The first lady messed up literally seconds into the opening episode.

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Melania Trump’s me-me-me Amazon Prime series opens with an awkward gaffe.

The first lady has followed her flop documentary, Melania, with a new two-part docuseries, Melania, The Series. It dropped on Friday after a bizarre lineup of MAGA figures assembled for its premiere in New York on Thursday. President Donald Trump, however, was conspicuously absent after his diplomatic jaunt to Asia.

The series, which airs exclusively on Amazon Prime, owned by Trump-friendly billionaire Jeff Bezos, began with an almost immediate error.

As the 56-year-old former model struggles through a platitude-filled voiceover, aerial shots of President Trump’s Florida bolthole, Mar-a-Lago, are shown.

The fake phone call in the Melania series. Amazon

“I deeply respect the office of first lady, and its role in shaping American traditions and culture,” she says on the show. “Today, meaningful impact is driven by action, and under my leadership, the East Wing will be defined by results, purpose, and lasting influence.”

However, the only “action,” as the camera hones in on Melania in her office, is her pretending to answer a phone call.

She sits at her Apple Mac desktop and fiddles with the keys. Suddenly, a cellphone rings, but her iPhone—placed beside her on the table—doesn’t light up. She answers, stylishly flicking her hair out of her face and saying, “Hello?”

The shot then flicks to Melania in a plane. “So, what would you like to know?” she asks.

Melania tries to appear very serious and very busy in the series. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The first episode is focused on family and trust. “You will see my beliefs, my principles, what I think about family trust, also pride and honor,” Melania told reporters at the premiere on Thursday.

Within two minutes of the opening episode, Melania appears to take a swipe at her husband, saying she “doesn’t agree with everything he does or says.” Her comments are heard over a clip of her husband, 80, dancing with a sword at the Commander in Chief inaugural ball in January last year.

Melania is known to dislike her husband’s dancing.

In a speech to House Republicans in the Kennedy Center in January, Trump said Melania calls his moves “unpresidential.”

Melania said she isn’t a fan of Trump’s dancing. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

“My wife hates when I do this,” he said during the meandering address. “She’s a very classy person, right? She said, ‘It’s so unpresidential.’ I said, ‘But I did become president.’”

Indeed, this topic was raised in the series. “She feels very strongly that everything should be very presidential. And when we were doing rallies, if, on occasion, I’d break into a dance, I’m not sure she loved it so much,” the president says.

She responds, “Well, sometimes the situations were like, uh, I don’t think it’s the good day to dance. So.”

The camera cuts to an introspective-looking president.

Melania’s first attempt at a successful production with Amazon flopped. Umit Bektas/Umit Bektas/Reuters

Guests at Melania’s premiere included Pam Bondi, who was fired as attorney general in April before being appointed to a White House advisory panel on artificial intelligence. Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway also attended.

Amazon spent $75 million on its initial first lady offering, the Melania documentary, which bombed at the box office, grossing around $16.7 million worldwide.

It was then shunted onto Bezos’s streaming platform and has been given a 9 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

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