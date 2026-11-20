There was one key MAGA figure missing on Melania’s big night.

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Much of Trump world turned out for Melania Trump’s cringeworthy new MAGA series premiere, but one key figure was conspicuously absent.

Trump has followed her flop documentary Melania with a new two-part docuseries Melania, The Series, which drops on Friday.

As with her documentary, the new series will air exclusively on Amazon Prime, owned by Trump-friendly billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Melania Trump attends Prime Video's "Melania, The Series" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

While Melania, 56, attended the New York premiere on Thursday, her 80-year-old husband was noticeably absent. President Donald Trump was flying back to the White House from China, following his trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and unleashing on Truth Social.

The president did attend the gala premiere of the Melania documentary at the Kennedy Center in January.

MAGA guests who did support the first lady on Thursday included Pam Bondi, who was fired from her role as attorney general by the president in April before being appointed to a White House advisory panel on artificial intelligence. Trump’s former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway also attended.

During her appearance at the launch in New York, Melania Trump spoke to a handful of reporters, one of whom asked about her husband’s “worst habit.”

“Oh, that’s a private,” she laughed, before saying “Trust and family”—which is almost the title of episode one of her docuseries, Family and Trust.

Pam Bondi attends Prime Video's "Melania, The Series" New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on November 19, 2026 in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

After the softball question, the reporter then asked the first lady if she was “concerned” about potential investigations into her family by Democrats after Republicans’ midterm elections drubbing.

“Well, we went through a lot already, and we are used to it,” she said.

“And I just suggest that they focus on a positive stuff and take time to take care of United States and not spend time and into investigations.”

When asked what she was most thankful for this Thanksgiving, she said, “I would like to have a peace around the world, and, of course, my family and health, that’s the most important.”

U.S. first lady Melania Trump attends the premiere of her new television series Melania, The Series in New York City, November 19, 2026. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Melania Trump was also asked the most misunderstood thing about her. “Well, people, they don’t really want to know, maybe, or ... they don’t focus on what I do,” she said.

“They prefer to gossip, and they go in different directions, and if they see what I do, I think it would be much more important.”

To promote the new docu-series, Melania Trump will undertake a live interview on Fox News’ The Five on Friday.

Amazon spent $75 million on the Melania documentary, which bombed at the box office, grossing around $16.7 million worldwide. It was then shunted onto Bezos’s streaming platform and has been given a 9 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Melania Trump’s office for comment.

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