UNWANTED SEQUEL Melania Roasted After Posting Desperate Comeback Attempt No, seriously, DON’T call it a comeback. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Melania Trump’s new documentary has been shredded before anyone has even seen it.

Less than a week after her husband’s Republican Party was trounced in a historically disastrous midterm election, the first lady is trying to get eyeballs on her new grift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon MGM announced Melania, The Series on Friday as a follow-up to Melania, The Movie, which made history as one of the most dismally rated features to grace the big screen, bagging 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 1.6 on IMDb.

Play Video

Those ratings weren’t bad enough to kill off a follow-up, although people in the comments section on her posts marketing the new venture seem to think they should have been.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Zero Epstein clients arrested,” one person commented underneath a post from Melania sharing the new trailer.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“I want the series with you and your family in the courtroom,” said another.

“Hard pass,” said a third. “I am embarrassed for you.”

The first lady pushes her new Amazon series. X

Embarrassment was a running theme, with a fourth saying: Jesus H. f--- what an embarrassment this family is to the nation.”

“Thank you, Melania—hilariously tone deaf c--- like this is what turned Texas blue—we owe you!” gloated another.

Negative messages along these lines dominated, with very few comments seen by the Daily Beast expressing support for the new project.

“The most hated family. Grifters and traitors to this country. 😤”

One Christmas lover took the opportunity to score points in a personal vendetta. “Of just f--- off ffs, nobody gives a f---. Just like you don’t give a f--- about Christmas,” they fumed. “Didn’t you already have a movie that absolutely bombed[?] Worst, most corrupt first family in history.”

The first one didn't do too well on IMDb's rating system. IMDb

“This is going to get a 1/10 on IMDb too I just know it,” one said, clearly still remembering the Titanic failure of the movie, which was released in March.

The two-part series arrives amid continuing rumblings about Amazon boss Jeff Bezos being eager to curry favor with President Trump.

His company said in a press release that it will follow “the historic success of MELANIA, The Film.” The first part will cover “Family & Trust,” and the second will cover “Pride & Honor.”

“The Series reveals never-before-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump’s life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration,” the release added.

Unfortunately for Melania, the online public flogging of her new project continued when she shared a poster marketing the series.

“Would not watch if someone paid me,” one person said.

“‘We just got demolished in the midterms. How can we get American voters back on our side?’” another said, mocking an imaginary conversation in the White House. “‘How about a TV show about the most useless first lady of all time?’”

Others somehow found a way to be even less charitable.

“People walked out of your movie on airplanes. Yet you’re still doubling down somehow…” said one.

“I’d rather s--t in my hands and clap than watch this mess,” added another.

Play Video

“The documentary was unwatchable. Who is gonna watch a series about this vacuous moron?” a third asked.

Some comments were unprintable. Others invoked a true sense of horror.

“I’d rather get a colonoscopy with rusty razor blades than watch Melania,” one such message read.

“The Series takes audiences beyond what they have already seen, with content never before shared with the public,” Amazon’s press release said. “On November 20th, experience new, never-before-seen moments.”

Bret Ratner, who also directed the original movie, has directed both episodes. First time out, the first lady raked in $10.71 million for the project, despite reports that the movie had lost $60 million.

The Daily Beast has contacted Melania for comment.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register