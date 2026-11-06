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Melania Follows MAGA Wipeout With Bizarre Comeback Attempt

“Melania: The Series” is coming soon—and even stranger than you could imagine.

By Dana Herrnstadt

Four days after voters humiliated 80-year-old President Donald Trump, first lady Melania, 56, is clambering for attention, money, or whatever it is she wants from Melania: The Series.

Amazon dropped the trailer for the two-part docuseries, and it’s as confusing as everyone expected. The “series” follows the first lady’s Jan. documentary feature film of the same name, which succeeded only in clearing out movie theaters across the country and yielding a humiliating 9 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

First lady Melania Trump, pictured with her husband on October 19, will convene Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House after securing a localized ceasefire deal last month.

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump hold hands.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

The docuseries trailer presents Melania as a sultry go-getter wearing dark sunglasses across America. Jazzy action-noir music overscores clips of police sirens while the first lady sits on Air Force One with a 25-carat chip on her shoulder. Between shots of glamorous White House Melania and Airport Tarmac Melania, the trailer flashes to footage of various unspecified towns destroyed by what could be wildfires, flooding, hurricanes, or something else entirely.

Melania wears sunglasses across America in her forthcoming two-part docuseries.

Melania wears sunglasses across America in her forthcoming two-part docuseries.

YouTube/ Prime Video

Melania delivers vague sound bites throughout the trailer, uttering platitudes like “America deserves the best” and “I’m a mother, a wife, also first lady.”

According to Amazon’s press release, “The Series reveals never-before-told stories, offering unprecedented insight into Melania Trump’s life, including the extraordinary days immediately following the 47th Presidential Inauguration.”

Melania wears sunglasses across America in her forthcoming two-part docuseries.

Melania in sunglasses.

YouTube/ Prime Video

The docuseries’ two episodes focus on different themes, the press release said. The first episode, “Family & Trust,” follows Melania as she sets priorities “as she prepares to become America’s First Lady.”

“But inside the White House, trust is tested, and the incoming First Lady must protect those closest to her while navigating the demands of power,” the description reads.

Melania wears sunglasses across America in her forthcoming two-part docuseries.

Melania wears sunglasses in a different location.

YouTube/ Prime Video

The second episode is “Pride & Honor,” and centers around Melanie as she “sets her mission into motion for the American people.”

“The Series takes audiences beyond what they have already seen, with content never before shared with the public,” it continued; in the trailer, a swanky voiceover from a nameless man says, “On November 20th, experience new, never-before-seen moments.”

Melania wears sunglasses across America in her forthcoming two-part docuseries.

Sunglasses, again.

YouTube/ Prime Video

The press release added that the release comes after “the historic success of MELANIA, The Film.”

That “historic success” could refer to Melania raking in $10.71 million from the movie despite the film itself losing about $60 million. Melania’s profit prompted speculation about Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos grifting to curry favor with Trump. Members of Congress even accused Amazon of bribery and a “pay-to-play arrangement with the Trump Administration.”

But the sequel trailer is celebratory. In one frame, golden fireworks burst.

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Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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