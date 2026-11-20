The president was all over the map on his return flight from China.

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Donald Trump spent the flight back from his trip to China consoling himself about the midterms, defending the ongoing Iran war, and praising deceased MLB star Pete Rose.

On Thursday, the 80-year-old president concluded a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notable moments included him appearing to fall asleep while his Chinese counterpart spoke at a roundtable, oddly shaking hands with his own Cabinet members, giving a Putin-friendly rant about the International Criminal Court, and calling the Russian leader his “friend.”

Just after noon Washington time, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was heading back from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which he said was “Great and Highly Consequential.” He teased a news conference for Friday to discuss trade deals.

China’s President Xi Jinping (C), Trump (R), and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) China Summit. Andres Martinez Casares/via Reuters

In the following hours, a variety of topics appeared on the president’s social media feed, which is partly managed by his doting executive assistant, 35-year-old Natalie Harp, who also made the trip.

Regarding the midterms, for which Trump has tried to avoid taking responsibility, he posted a graphic showing the biggest losses that other presidents’ parties had. This month’s results were behind seven others when combining House and Senate seats the incumbent party lost, it claimed. However, the graphic notes that the latest results are “preliminary.” Indeed, they need updating.

Trump used an outdated graphic to console himself about the GOP's many midterm losses. Truth Social

The GOP, it says, lost seven seats, when the actual number is nine. It also says Republicans lost 39 House seats, when the most up-to-date figure is at least 43. Adding these numbers would move Trump past Lyndon Johnson in 1966, and put him just one seat behind Gerald Ford in the 1974 post-Watergate election.

Additionally, when counting just Senate seats, Trump’s nine is the third-worst loss, behind Dwight Eisenhower’ 13 in 1958 and Harry Truman’s 12 in 1946.

On his flight home, Trump also shared a post from conspiracy theorist and so-called “Trump whisperer” Laura Loomer defending his war in Iran, which contributed to the GOP’s midterm drubbing.

Loomer gushed over Trump and his war against Iran, insisting it shows he actually kept his campaign promise. Truth Social

“I for one voted for blowing up Islamic terrorists, and so thank you President Trump for keeping your campaign promise,” wrote Loomer, even though Trump repeatedly said during the 2024 campaign that he wouldn’t start any wars.

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Another Truth Social post of Trump’s while on Air Force One concerned Pete Rose, the late MLB player and manager. In 1990, Rose pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false income tax returns after he hadn’t reported income from his horseracing winnings or from signing autographs and memorabilia.

After listing Rose’s accolades, Trump announced he had granted him a pardon. Trump, himself convicted of a white-collar crime, did not mention Rose’s.

Rose “was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Trump wrote, referring to Rose’s banishment from the hall for betting on baseball—including his own team—while he managed the Cincinnati Reds. “Politics, I guess!”

Rose died in September 2024 at age 83. Last year, the MLB removed him from its “permanently ineligble” list, making him a candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame, but he has not been voted in.

Trump pardoned Rose for tax crimes stemming from his failure to report earnings from horseracing and signing memorabilia. John Sommers Ii/REUTERS

On Thursday, Trump also posted some videos, one being a teaser for Amazon’s upcoming two-part documentary series about his wife. The series comes after the the widely panned feature documentary, Melania, premiered in January. That film had a $40 million budget, but didn’t even make half that at the box office. The first lady made over $10 million from it, according to the president’s financial disclosure report.

Another video on Truth Social was a Real America’s Voice segment on Melania’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, and a Newsmax segment hammering Joe Biden on immigration.

About eight hours into his flight, Trump posted about the Kennedy Center’s 49th class of honorees. For the first time, the ceremony will not be held at the venue that the president has been desperately trying to put his name on—and has even been threatening to tear down if he doesn’t get his way. Instead, the setting is Capital One Arena on Dec. 7.

“We are recognizing amazing artists whose lifelong work has shaped American culture and inspired generations of audiences,” Trump said in a statement about Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet and Barbara Mandrell. “We are proud to honor this year’s class and to continue a tradition that has defined the Center for nearly 50 years.”