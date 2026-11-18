OUT OF PLACE Natalie Harp, 35, Gets Key Seat by Trump at Meeting With World Leader Harp was inexplicably positioned right by the president during key diplomatic summit. CNN

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Natalie Harp was seated in a key position close to Donald Trump during the big presidential summit at the climax of Trump’s visit to the Philippines.

Harp, 35, was inexplicably invited to take a seat in the room alongside several Cabinet members at the meeting of the heads of state, hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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Harp took the seat just behind Trump, 80, and remained motionless, barely moving a muscle, for the entire meeting. She was wearing an eye-catching blue evening dress, a sparkly black purse rested just below her hovering hand.

Harp, who serves as Executive Assistant to the President and earns $150,000 per year, was positioned so prominently that she was visible at almost every angle as the world’s television cameras captured the diplomatic event.

Donald Trump was joined by Natalie Harp at a bilateral meeting in Manila WhiteHouse/Youtube

Others representing the U.S. at the table were chief of staff Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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ASEAN Summit, during which he held several meetings with leaders from across Southeast Asia. It served as the first leg of a three-day trip which is set to culminate in a highly anticipated series of talks in Shenzen, China, which will include nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Harp was seated just behind the president for the nine-minute meeting CNN

Trump was in Manila on an overnight trip attending the

Earlier in the day, Trump signed a trade deal with Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The agreement eliminated all Thai tariffs on U.S. goods and requires the country to purchase an additional $2.6 billion in American agricultural products.

Harp’s attendance on the trip follows a long string of increasingly prominent appearances alongside the president since joining the White House team in January 2025.

Prior to the meeting Trump joined Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on a short tour of the palace Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS

Harp drew scrutiny in August when it was revealed that she had spent the first year of her tenure without a security clearance, which was only granted to her earlier this year.

The adviser has earned a reputation as Trump’s most ardent loyalist, helped in part by her fawning letters to the president, which the Daily Beast exposed in full.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also accompanied Trump on his meeting Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Harp’s nickname, “the human printer,” stems from her habit of feeding Trump print-outs of positive news stories, as well as helping him to post on Truth Social.

Harp was given a new office in the White House, which sits closer to Trump’s than many of his other advisers. She was also reportedly put in charge of screening who gets to chat to the president on his cellphone.

The pair will now head to China for an Asia leader's summit Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The New York Times revealed that Harp was given her new workspace as somewhere to be when she is “not seated behind the president at his desk,” as she was in Manila.

During Trump’s discussion with Philippine President Marcos Jr., who will be joining him in China, the two discussed Jollibee, a major food chain in the country. President Marcos Jr. revealed that he had personally sent a serving of the restaurant’s fried chicken to the U.S. delegation the night before as a “late-night snack”.

Natalie Harp serves as executive assistant to the President and is often seen by his side Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Trump, in turn, complimented his counterpart’s architectural tastes as he looked around the conference room’s many paintings and gold-tinted decor. “I love what you’ve done here; you’ve done a fantastic job,” Trump said of the room.

Philipene President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. said he provided the U.S. delegation with Jollibees the night before the meeting Win McNamee/Getty Images

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