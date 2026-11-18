🤝🤝🤝🤝 Trump, 80, Shakes Hands With His Own Cabinet in Wild Senior Moment His closest aides laughed at him as he failed to recognize them.

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President Donald Trump appeared to briefly forget who his own Cabinet members were as he shook their hands in a wild senior moment.

Trump, 80, arrived at Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday morning for a luncheon with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before jetting off to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When he arrived at the presidential residence, Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator of the same name, treated him to a red-carpet walkaround.

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Trump’s own top allies laughed at him. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Trump was introduced to members of Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet and his family, including his son, Congressman Sandro Marcos. Marcos Jr., who is known as “Bongbong,” then moved along the carpet to greet Trump’s delegation, made up of Cabinet members and White House staff.

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Trump proceeded to treat the group he had arrived at the palace with as if he did not notice who they were. Some in the group—White House Chief of Staff Steven Miller, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—found this entertaining, laughing at the president as he continued shaking hands.

Trump with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Rolex dela Pena/via REUTERS

Once inside the palace, the weirdness continued. During his remarks at a luncheon inside, Trump brought up Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a U.S. WWI general who was bestowed with a gold baton and the rank of field marshal in the Philippine Army in 1935.

“Why the hell shouldn’t I get that?” Trump barked. It was unclear whether he wanted the honor or the gold, or whether he was joking.

He also went on a weird rant about Christmas after seeing the decorations in the presidential palace. “You know, in our country, they said, ‘Let’s not use Christmas anymore’. In 2016, we ended that. That was ended,” he ranted.

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Afterward, he met former first lady Imelda Marcos, mother of his host, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Imelda, seated in a wheelchair and dressed in all-pink, greeted Trump, and he awkwardly latched onto her hand as she held her hands in a ‘giving thanks’ stance.

This is like an ’80s fever dream.



Imelda Marcos greets President Trump, her old friend, during his visit to the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/USmEtzx5Px — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 18, 2026

He told the 97-year-old, whom he has spent time with in the past, that “we love you.”

Marla Maples, Joey Adams, Donald Trump and Imelda Marcos attend Adams' 80th Birthday Party in 1991. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Trump has long had issues with handshakes. He has gone viral for a number of aggressive handshakes with world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, the former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and his former Vice President Mike Pence

Since arriving in Asia, his handshake issues have continued. Seconds after touching down at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, he clasped onto a woman’s hands as she reached out to retrieve a U.S. and Philippine flag from him. He apparently thought that, despite being part of his delegation, she was trying to greet him.

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